The Portland Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Awards Dinner on Thursday night, Feb. 23rd, at the Southern Occasions Event Center. A full house was present for the event.
Sheri Ferguson, President and CEO of the Chamber, welcomed the audience and introduced Chris Mullican as the new Chairman of the Board and Shelly Gregory as Vice Chairman. Ferguson also inducted new board member Julie Gilmore by passing the gavel.
Ferguson delivered the Chamber Report, reflecting on some of the milestones achieved in 2022. She explained that the chamber ended the year with 384 members, adding 63 newcomers. An estimated fifty thousand individuals attended the Strawberry Festival, where there were 175 vendors, 96 sponsors and 75 parade entries. The Chamber also hosted a Back to School Bash, filling 800 back packs, had both Music and a Pep Rally on Main Street, a 2022 Fall Festival, a Fall Golf Tournament, and a Christmas Tree lighting. In all, there were over forty events. Ferguson stressed that the Chamber has over ten thousand Facebook followers, and the Strawberry Festival has more than twenty thousand.
In addition, the Chamber has 27 Ambassadors and 185 volunteers. “It takes a village,” said Ferguson, “and as you can see, we have a great one.”
Ferguson followed up the Chamber Report by warmly thanking her staff members, Kristen Daughtry, Event Director and Lacey Eddy, Marketing Assistant.
Mayor Mike Callis took the podium to present the Citizen of the Year Award. “We are blessed in this city,” said Callis, “because so many of our citizens work to bless others. But this person lives the kind of life that makes other people better.” The award went to Chris Mullican, owner of Circle M Therapeutic Farms, a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of children, adults and military families through the power of animal-assisted therapy, outdoor sports and agricultural-based enrichment programs.
Janet Scott, reporter, awarded the Portland Leader’s Educator of the Year to Kimberly Baughn, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) teacher at Portland West Middle School, for transformational work in her area.
The Portland Sun’s editor, Terry McCormick, and writer Bonnie Fussell, bestowed the Business Leader of the Year award to Andy Rutherford, owner of the Colorado Grill. McCormick praised Rutherford for the exceptional care he gives his staff—paying them well, providing health care benefits and donating five thousand dollars to employees for the purchase of a first home. “He believes in the power of home ownership,” said McCormick.
Fire Chief Sam Thornton joined Portland Sun’s Bonnie Fussell in bestowing the Public Safety Award (Fire) to Jessica Nuckols, saying that the award was for ten years of dedication to her work. “Also,” he added, “she will always be Portland’s first female fire fighter.”
The Portland Sun and WQKR radio were the sponsors for the Portland Public Safety Award (Police) given by Police Chief Jason Williams. The award went to Derek Fondren, an officer who moved from the Nashville Metro Police Department to the Portland Police Department. “This officer enforced a traffic stop this year that led to the Nashville Metro Police being able to solve a robbery and attempted murder.” Williams said that Fondren embodies the day-in-and-day-out work necessary to keep the city safe.
The Chamber’s Kristen Daughtry spoke about the Chamber Ambassadors — an all-volunteer group — and recognized all attending Ambassadors with a round of applause. Daughtry presented the Ambassador of the Year Award to Tamee Knapp, noting that in 2022 Knapp had volunteered extensively, completed the Leadership Portland Program and started her own business. “We’re proud of her and appreciate the 110% she always gives,” said Daughtry.
Ferguson asked Mullican, Chamber Chairman, to assist with giving the business awards, starting with the Industry of the Year. The recipient, said Ferguson, supports food pantries, school groups and “always makes the best Back to School Bash booth.” Mullican handed off the award to North American Stamping Group.
The next honor given was for the Non-Profit of the year, which was bestowed upon the Portland Rotary Club. “You may not notice them, but they give away bicycles to schools, scholarships to students and managed the pumpkins for the Fall Festival,” said Ferguson.
Mullican introduced the nominees for the Small Business of the Year, which was awarded to Graphic Obsessions, which, according to Ferguson, contributes to 4-H, Hands of Hope, Portland High School Cheer Squad, the Kindness Squad, local churches and many more.
The Large Business of the Year was awarded to Nabholz Corporation, which established a location in Portland in January of 2020. There are forty employees locally, and Nabholz offers an accredited apprenticeship program to both employees and non-employees.
The New Business of the Year is not always given, because it does not always happen, according to Ferguson. This year, however, the award went to Abrahamson Chiropractic, operated in Portland by “Dr. Dave” Schnook.
Two Community Impact awards were announced. The first went to Gastite, a business that came to Portland from Springfield, Massachusetts, in 2006. It recently expanded its Portland base of operations, and regularly participates in citywide events. The second Community Impact award was presented to Butt Plumbing, which supports the Portland High School Corvette Club, the Education Foundation, and, said Ferguson, “has a catchy tag line.”
Mayor Callis joined Ferguson to make a special presentation to a company that built the first Chamber of Commerce building—as well as the next, contributed to the building of the First Baptist Recreation Center, assisted the Portland Library, the Temple Theatre, the amphitheater in the park, the Portland Airport, and supports the Education Foundation generously.
The award was given to L & W Properties, started by Larry and Wanda Collins and represented at the Awards Dinner by Jeff Collins and Jaska Russell, children of the founders.
Callis pointed out that the work of Larry and Wanda Collins is well known, but that many may not be aware of the continuing aid provided by the children. “I won’t tell you everything,” said the Mayor, “but I want you to know that when Covid hit, and we didn’t know what we were doing, they called us and asked how they could help, and there is many a life that was touched by their good works.”
As the event ended, Ferguson thanked all who attended, and closed out the evening by delivering a quotation from Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.