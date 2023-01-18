On Monday, Jan. 9th, in the first meeting of 2023, the City of Portland Mayor and Board of Aldermen considered a myriad of business, with two items carrying high price tags but in the long run, deemed to be of great value to the city.
After the council listened to a second reading of an ordinance to enter into an agreement with Cumberland Valley Constructors for the Phase II Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion, Utilities Director Bryan Price led the group through the recent evolutions of the project.
“At the last council meeting, we disclosed that the city had received four bids for the Wastewater Treatment building project. The bids were very close, with Cumberland Valley Constructors being the lowest at $14.5 million. After some discussion, the Utilities Department was tasked with finding out what we might be able to cut from the project and still meet state and federal permits.”
During meetings with Cumberland Valley Constructors, Price, a professional engineer, learned that the biggest cost in the project by far was adding a third sequencing batch reactor (SBR), which is a fill-and-draw activated sludge system for wastewater treatment in which wastewater is added to a single batch reactor, treated to remove undesirable components, and then discharged.
“We hoped to be able to remove the third SBR from the project and sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) explaining our situation. In turn, they reached out to the mayor with concerns. So we had a meeting and reassured them that we intended to fully comply with all TDEC requirements. But the finding is that there is no way to eliminate the third SBR, based on our flow, and still receive TDEC permits.”
Another possibility for cutting costs was eliminating one headworks, which is the facility where wastewater enters a treatment plant. “When we discussed this possibility with the contractor, he said eliminating it could cut $1.2 million from the project,” said Price. “But the problem is, within four years we would have to build it anyway. A headworks can handle 4 million gallons a day and we’re already putting 3.8 million gallons per day through. So we estimate that within four years, we would have to build a new one, and in four years it will cost $3.5 million. So is it worthwhile to save $1.2 million now, only to spend $3.5 million in a relatively short time?”
Price said the department’s recommendation is to accept the project in full.
“We think we should go ahead and build the plant in full,” he said. “Yes, that takes us over budget. Including the inspections, the final engineering design work, the permitting process, the construction inspection, and the construction itself, we’re short $3.1 million. But right now we have $3 million of Federal Covid money. So our recommendation is to use that money.”
Callis said that he attended a meeting of the Portland Utilities and Finance Departments, along with consulting engineers, in which they discussed costs that could be removed now versus future costs. Callis said that after considering all the factors, he agreed with Price and supports approving the entire project.
He pointed out that there had been a possibility of taking out a $10 million loan, but that the current high-interest rates make that action unadvisable. “Interest rates might be lower in a year,” he said, “and we have the $3 million sitting here — Portland’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.”
Callis said the city was fortunate to have received a TDEC grant to do the Oakhill Tank and Transmission line project. “We held the ARPA money in abeyance in case we didn’t get that grant, but we did receive it. So we have the money. We also hoped to use that money for water issues. However, we are obligated to use the Covid money by 2026 to finalize the spend-out, and we must also meet the TDEC permit by November of 2024. So we think if we approve this now and start mobilization by April, we’ll be able to meet the new EPA permit standards deadline, as well as use the ARPA funds by the government’s deadline.”
White also disclosed that the contractor, Cumberland Valley Construction, had pointed out a way to save $75,000 in costs by running an air pipeline down the left side to the SBR instead of the right, as indicated in the plans. “We do appreciate a contractor that looks for a way to save us money at the start of a huge project,” said Callis. “Compared to $14 million, it may not seem like much, but we’ll take any savings we can get.”
After reviewing all the factors, the council approved the ordinance unanimously.
