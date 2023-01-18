On Monday, Jan. 9th, in the first meeting of 2023, the City of Portland Mayor and Board of Aldermen considered a myriad of business, with two items carrying high price tags but in the long run, deemed to be of great value to the city.

After the council listened to a second reading of an ordinance to enter into an agreement with Cumberland Valley Constructors for the Phase II Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion, Utilities Director Bryan Price led the group through the recent evolutions of the project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.