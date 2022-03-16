Portland’s City Council approved a controversial rezoning request on Old Westmoreland Road during its March 7 meeting.
The rezoning of 16.75 acres from Rural Residential and R-15 to R-10 with a Residential PUD overlay was approved by a 4-1 vote. Mike Hall voted no, while Megann Thompson and Vice Mayor Drew Jennings were absent.
City Planner Rodney Joyner noted that the developer had submitted an alternate plan that increased some of the lot widths of the west side of the development and also increased some building setbacks. Some of those changes would match current R-15 requirements and hopefully address neighbors’ concerns, the developer added, while saying that 1,400 square foot minimums would be added to the covenants.
“I don’t want us to go crazy just because we need homes,” Alderman Mike Hall said. “It’s going to be hard to put a 1,600 square foot house on the lot size they’re talking about.”
“There comes a time when we have to find a way to work together,” noted Thomas Dillard. “I’m not a fan of R-10 but I’m a fan of the efforts (the developer) makes to fix issues.”
Some neighboring residents spoke against the rezoning during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Old Westmoreland has a lot of traffic on it now; it’s a residential street,” said resident Jim Fowler. “We get a lot of traffic from people working in the industrial area… there’s areas all over this community that has access to 52, 109 and wouldn’t affect people.”
“I see something like this as inevitable, but… my concern is the water runoff,” added Albert Dittus, who said his property adjoins the proposed development.
“You get mail, in and out, packages… 45 houses equates to almost 430 cars coming out,” added Neal Hall. “I just think R-15 is a much better suited case for this property.”
A plan of services and the annexation of the property were also approved, as was the acceptance of infrastructure improvements and future maintenance for Shoals Way.
Council members also held a lengthy discussion on the status of food trucks in Portland. One member of the public noted during the public comment portion of the meeting that he had looked at setting up in a particular area and was told he would need to pave the site, which made it the idea impractical. Later he said he noticed a similar truck set up without a paved area.
“When mobile food trucks come and get a permit, we don’t know where they’re going to set up,” Mayor Mike Callis noted. “There is an ordinance requiring them to be set up on an improved lot… Maybe there needs to be improved language… ”
The council approved on first reading changing the fee structure for water, sewer and natural gas, with Callis noting an amended version would come before the second vote next month to address language dealing with rentals.
Approved on second reading were changes to the reinstatement policy for water, gas and sewer, along with an agreement with an outside company to provide road sealing materials and services to the city.
A change order of $91,832.26 for gas improvements on the Highway 259/West Market Street rehabilitation project was approved, as were provisions allowing the mayor to enter into developer’s agreements for the Wellington Place subdivision and upsizing the existing water main on Red River School Road and Highland Road.
The council accepted the best bid of $21,000 from Impact Pyro for a fireworks show for May’s Strawberry Festival and also approved the issuing of $276,000 in bonds to fund the purchase of six new vehicles for Portland’s police department.
Callis noted that the cost had increased from past years but that the fireworks show is one of the city’s most popular events.
A franchise agreement spanning five years with Cumberland Connect to build and maintain cable service was approved on first reading, with the mayor noting that the length of the agreement could be extended prior to a second vote.
A proposal from TDOT for a Portland bypass from Highway 52W to Highway 109 was deferred at Callis’ request, with the mayor noting that some language in the resolution needed clarification.
Aldermen passed a resolution supporting the creation of a seasonal produce stand in Portland.
“I know COVID and some other things removed that from us,” the mayor said. “We’ve looked at language as to what it would take to allow that in our community.”
The reappointment of Ben Harris and Tina Cox to the Construction Board/Property Maintenance Board of Appeals was approved without debate.
A second vote was held approving a contract for the Runway Rehabilitation project at Portland’s airport. Cleary Construction’s bid of roughly $6.3 million was approved, pending final approval from TDOT.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
