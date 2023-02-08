Portland Daily Docket
Arrest Reports: 1/27 through morning of 2/3
Jan. 27, Matthew Demonbreun, 42, from Gallatin, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Due Care, court date March 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 28, Juan Escabar-Montiel, 32, from Madison,, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date March 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 28, Jimmie Goodloe, 30, from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, and a warrant out of Cheatham County, court date in General Sessions.
Jan. 28, Seth Dehnz, 26, from Portland, arrested for Drug Paraphernalia and Driving on Revoked License, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 28, Ariel Tucker, 29, from Portland, arrested for Drug Paraphernalia, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 29, Rafael Quicahua, 44, from Unknown, arrested for DUI 1st, court date July 25 in General Sessions.
Jan. 29, Gerson Milian Herrera, 29, from Old Hickory, arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date Feb, 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 29, Kenneth Roberts, 72, from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Implied Consent, and Failure to Maintain Lane, court date April 25 in General Sessions.
Jan. 29, Richard Perdue Jr., 42, from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession of Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Vandalism, and Trespassing, court date Feb. 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 29, Shlaine Wix, 37, from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession of Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Vandalism, Trespassing, and Leash Law, court date Feb. 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 30, Richard Perdue Jr., 42, from Portland, arrested for Violation of No Contact Order, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Jan. 30, James Keeler Jr., 47, from Portland, arrested for Aggravated Assault, court date Feb. 22 in General Sessions.
Feb. 1, Rayshawn Javius, 24, from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Expired Tags, Financial Responsibility, and a Warrant, court date Feb. 22 in General Sessions.
Feb. 1, Kevin Rogers, 29, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Expired Tags, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
Feb. 1, Antonia Lattimore, 24, from Madison, arrested for 4 warrants.
Feb. 1, Robert Jenkins, 37, from Portland, arrested for Fugitive from Justice, court date in General Sessions.
Feb. 2, Josselyn Ordonez-Castro, 29, from Antioch, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date April 12 in General Sessions.
Feb. 2, Destiny Alred, 22, from Franklin, KY, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 24 in General Sessions.
Feb. 2, Devon Latimer, 29, from Hendersonville, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Possession of Legend Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, DUI 1st, and Window Tint, court date April 25 in General Sessions.
Feb. 2, Arlene Velbis, 56, from Portland, arrested for Failure to Render Aid, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Due Care, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
