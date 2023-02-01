Arrest Reports: 01/20 through morning of 01/27
Jan. 20, Jose Alfredo, 49, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Light Law, court date March 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 21, Sanjuan Villanueva, 39, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 21, Maximo Sanchez, 45, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Traffic Control Device, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 24 in General Sessions.
Jan. 21, Martin Domingo, 36, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
Jan. 21, Ronald Darnell, 58, from Gallatin, arrested for Violation of No Contact Order and Introduction into a Penal Facility, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Jan. 21, Juan Cruz, 39, from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Light Law, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
Jan. 22, Shannon Glasscock, 39, from Castalian Springs, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
Jan. 23, Patricia Morgan, 63, from Gallatin, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Financial Responsibility, court date April 12 in General Sessions.
Jan. 23, Amanda McKenzie, 33, from Madison, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH VI, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 23, Richard Perdue Jr., 42, from Portland, arrested for Violation of No Contact Order, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Jan. 24, Shalone Nibintije, 19, from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Financial Responsibility, court date March 10 in General Sessions.
Jan. 24, James McCloud, 31, from Cross Plains, arrested for Simple Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia, court date March 14 in General Sessions.
Jan. 24, Lindy Mooneyhan, 27, from Gallatin, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Jan. 24, William Scribner, 36, from Portland, arrested for Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering With Evidence, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Jan. 24, Leo Heimer, 34, from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st and Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, court date March 28 in General Sessions.
Jan. 26, Ryan Wallace, 28, from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date Feb. 8 in General Sessions.
Jan. 26, Anthony Shearer, 51, from Lexington, KY, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Light Law, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
Jan. 26, Darwin Hernandez, 22, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Financial Responsibility, and Registration Violation, court date Feb. 24 in General Sessions.
