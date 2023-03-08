Arrest Reports: 02/24 through morning of 03/02
• February 23rd, Tammy Taylor, 40 years old from Columbia, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Light Law, court date March 10th in General Sessions.
• February 24th, Tyrone Beard, 61 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Light Law, Expired Tags, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
• February 24th, Heather Elliot, 44 years old from Lafayette, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date May 24th in General Sessions.
• February 24th, Clarence Humphrey, 37 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date April 14th in General Sessions.
• February 24th, Roosevelt Cole, 53 years old from Bellevue, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Light Law, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
• February 24th, Mario Herrera-Argueta, 26 years old from Madison, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date April 12th in General Sessions.
• February 24th, Brenda Mitchell, 51 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date March 3rd in General Sessions.
• February 25th, Shea Simpson, 32 years old from Portland, arrested for Evading Arrest, court date March 22nd in General Sessions.
• February 25th, Kimberly Hockett, 44 years old from Antioch, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date April 14th in General Sessions.
• February 25th, Anthony Gregory, 36 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Prohibited Use of a Cell Phone, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
• February 25th, Richardo Velasco, 27 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date April 14th in General Sessions.
• February 25th, Charles Russell, 64 years old from Portland, arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault, court date March 8th in General Sessions.
• February 26th, Geremy Rodriguez-Martinez, 18 years old from Bethlehem, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
• February 27th, Brian Tate, 44 years old from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Leaving the Scene, Implied Consent, and Due Care, court date June 13th in General Sessions.
• February 27th, Krystal Disman, 34 years old from Westmoreland, TN., arrested for Shoplifting, court date March 27th in General Sessions.
• February 28th, Shasta Williams, 34 years old from Cross Plains, TN., arrested for a Warrant out of Robertson County.
• February 28th, Josefina Perez, 54 years old from Madison, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Speeding, court date March 15th in General Sessions.
• March 1st, James Meador, 27 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH II and Hands Free Law, court date March 15th in General Sessions.
