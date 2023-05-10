Arrest Reports: 04/25 through morning of 05/05
April 25th, Aaliyah White, 19 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI and Drug Paraphernalia, court date May 9th in General Sessions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 10:14 pm
April 25th, Aaliyah White, 19 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI and Drug Paraphernalia, court date May 9th in General Sessions.
April 26th, William Swafford, 26 years old from Portland, arrested for DUI 2nd, Reckless Endangerment, Due Care, Traffic Control Device, Assault on an Officer x2, and Resisting Arrest, court date in General Sessions.
April 27th, George Key, 29 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date May 12th in General Sessions.
April 28th, Cody Snyder, 23 years old from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Open Container, court date May 12th in General Sessions.
April 29th, Daphne Morris, 48 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Financial Responsibility, Due Care, Seatbelt Law, and Child Restraint x4, court date May 15th in General Sessions.
April 30th, Haylee Pearson, 22 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date in General Sessions.
May 1st, Christopher Brewer, 43 years old from Portland, arrested for Prohibited Weapons, Tag Violation, and Financial Responsibility, court date May 16th in General Sessions.
May 1st, Joey Bybee, 42 years old from Lafayette, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Unregistered Vehicle, and Financial Responsibility, court date May 16th in General Sessions.
May 1st, Derrick Wilmoth, 30 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date May 16th in General Sessions.
May 2nd, Roy Rippy, 50 years old from Franklin, KY., arrested for Criminal Impersonation, Forgery, Identity Theft, Window Tint, Driving on Suspended License, and License to be Carried, court date May 16th in General Sessions.
May 2nd, Tray Rhoton, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for Rape of a Child, court date in General Sessions.
May 3rd, Timothy Bellamy, 37 years old from Portland, arrested for Drug Paraphernalia, court date May 17th in General Sessions.
May 4th, Crystal Shirley, 32 years old from Bowling Green, KY., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date May 19th in General Sessions.
May 5th, Norma Garcia Manzano, 33 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date May 19th in General Sessions.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.