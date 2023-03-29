Arrest Reports: 03/10 through morning of 03/24
March 10th, Brennen Willette, 27 years old from White House, TN., arrested for Simple Possession SCH II, Drug Paraphernalia, and Public Intoxication, court date March 27th in General Sessions.
March 10th, Rinaud Matthews, 36 years old from Nashville, arrested for a Warrant out of Metro.
March 10th, Cameilia Smith, 48 years old from Franklin, KY., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, DUI 1st, and Speeding, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
March 10th, Vincente Gaspar, 37 years old from Smyrna, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Financial Responsibility, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
March 11th, Brian Amos, 52 years old from Nashville, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Suspended License, and Window Tint, court date March 27th in General Sessions.
March 11th, Brette Fykes, 28 years old from Bethpage, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Expired Tags, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 27th in General Sessions.
March 12th, Kristen Hall, 47 years old from Portland, arrested for Theft of Property and Use of Stolen Plate, court date May 15th in General Sessions.
March 12th, Vincent Huff, 31 years old from Portland, arrested for Theft of Property, Use of Stolen Plate, and a Warrant, court date May 15th in General Sessions.
March 12th, Brenda Moore, 46 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Expired Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 27th in General Sessions.
March 12th, Terry Chandler, 30 years old from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Trousdale County.
March 12th, Paul Kail, 57 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH II and Public Intoxication, court date March 27th in General Sessions.
March 13th, Dustin Pearson, 38 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Expired Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 28th in General Sessions.
March 14th, Alexis Rodriguez, 52 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date March 28th in General Sessions.
March 15th, Robiro De La Cruz, 33 years old from Lebanon, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 29th in General Sessions.
March 15th, Ramiro Vasquez Lopez, 36 years old from Lafayette, TN., arrested for Theft of Motor Vehicle, Driving Without a License, and Hands Free Law, court date March 29th in General Sessions.
March 15th, Darrell Branham, 54 years old from Franklin, KY., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Financial Responsibility, and Expired Registration, court date March 29th in General Sessions.
March 15th, Harvey Yates II, 44 years old from Lebanon, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Light Law, court date March 29th in General Sessions.
March 15th, Geronimo Nigenda, 18 years old from Lafayette, TN., arrested for Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, and Driving on Suspended License, court date March 29th in General Sessions.
March 16th, Pedro Ceto, 26 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date March 29th in General Sessions.
March 16th, Saul Cruz Villaneava, 35 years old from Antioch, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date March 31st in General Sessions.
March 16th, Madason Minchey, 24 years old from Westmoreland, TN., arrested for Simple Possession SCH II, VI, Drug Paraphernalia, and DUI 1st, court date March 31st in General Sessions.
March 17th, Eric Cartwright SR., 37 years old from Hendersonville, TN., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Financial Responsibility, and Warrant x3, court date March 31st in General Sessions.
March 17th, Perry Neisz, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date March 31st in General Sessions.
March 17th, Elvia Lozada, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, court date March 31st in General Sessions.
March 18th, Monica Calvert, 33 years old from Westmoreland, TN., arrested for Domestic Assault, Aggravated Burglary, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, court date in General Sessions.
March 18th, Keonta Brinkley, 25 years old from Bethpage, TN., arrested for Domestic Assault, court date April 3rd in General Sessions.
March 19th, Leslie Swindell, 63 years old from Nashville, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date April 3rd in General Sessions.
March 19th, David Huggins, 66 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date April 3rd in General Sessions.
March 18th, Juan Angeles, 38 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date April 3rd in General Sessions.
March 20th, Michelle Johnson, 35 years old from Oak Ridge, TN., arrested for a Warrant out of Knox County.
March 20th, Jeremy Hackney, 32 years old from Lebanon, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date April 4th in General Sessions.
March 20th, Bryan Alonzo Fernandez, 19 years old from Hermitage, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date April 4th in General Sessions.
March 20th, Angilo Garrett, 30 years old from Moore, SC., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date April 4th in General Sessions.
March 20th, Brian Hudson, 50 years old from Chicago, IL., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI and Drug Paraphernalia, court date April 4th in General Sessions.
March 21st, Frances Jones, 54 years old and Homeless, arrested for Public Intoxication, Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest, court date April 4th in General Sessions.
March 22nd, Jairo Rodriguez, 41 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Light Law, court date April 5th in General Sessions.
