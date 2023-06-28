Arrest Reports: 06/16 through morning of 06/23
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 10:59 am
Arrest Reports: 06/16 through morning of 06/23
June 16, Rosario Acosta-Garcia, 50 years old from Springfield, arrested for Driving Without a License and Hands Free Law, court date June 30 in General Sessions.
June 16, Jeremy Brummett, 41 years old from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Williamson County, court date in General Sessions.
June 17, Tammy Causey, 59 years old from Hartford, Ky., arrested for DUI 1st and Implied Consent, court date in General Sessions.
June 17, Santos Martinez, 22 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Financial Responsibility, and Failure to Maintain Lane, court date July 3 in General Sessions.
June 18, Spencer Stromberg, 58 years old from Hendersonville, arrested for Fugitive from Justice, court date in General Sessions.
June 18, Corey Hughes, 29 years old from Smyrna, arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County.
June 18, Cameron Franklin, 22 years old from Cottontown, arrested for Driving on a Suspended License, court date July 3 in General Sessions.
June 18, Justin Newland, 21 years old from Portland, arrested for Reckless Driving, court date in General Sessions.
June 18, Michael Fowler, 39 years old from Portland, arrested for Evading Arrest, Improper Display, Traffic Control Device, and Driving on Suspended License, court date in General Sessions.
June 20, Spencer Baskerville, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Expired Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date July 5 in General Sessions.
June 20, Chayton Edwards, 20 years old from Lebanon, arrested for Public Intoxication and Underage Consumption, court date July 5 in General Sessions.
June 20, Luis Mendoza Jr., 20 years old from Portland, arrested for Underage Consumption, court date July 7 in General Sessions.
June 21, Jennifer Berg, 55 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Expired Registration, court date July 7 in General Sessions.
June 21, Thomas Evans, 49 years old from Cottontown, arrested for DUI 1st, court date July 7 in General Sessions.
June 21, Ashli Porter, 36 years old from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Maury County.
June 21, Alonso Gutierrez, 19 years old from Clarksville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Financial Responsibility, court date July 7 in General Sessions.
June 22, Ju’Quan Fryson, 22 years old from Louisville, Ky., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date July 7 in General Sessions.
