Arrest Reports: 12/22 through morning of 01/06
- Dec. 22, Derrick Wilmoth, 30, from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication, and Tampering With Evidence, court date Jan. 24 in General Sessions.
- Dec. 22, Johnny Malone, 24, from Louisville, KY, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, court date Feb. 7 in General Sessions.
- Dec. 22, Jesse Augerlavoie, 39, from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault x2, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest, court date Jan. 4 in General Sessions.
- Dec. 22, Austin Knight, 23, from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault x3, court in General Sessions.
- Dec. 23, James Lee, 32, from Portland, arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Driving on Revoked License, court date Jan. 24 in General Sessions.
- Dec. 23, Keisha Hodges, 25, from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County.
- Dec. 25, Jacoby Scharkley, 31, from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date Jan. 9 in General Sessions.
- Dec. 26, Colton Bruner, 30, from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court in General Sessions.
- Dec. 27, Brian Groves, 42, and Homeless, arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County.
- Dec. 27, Michael Judy, 44, from Knoxville, arrested for Reckless Driving, Speeding, Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
- Dec. 27, Elmer Mejia, 27, from Anderson, IN, arrested for Driving Without a License, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
- Dec. 29, Victoria Martin, 34, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Improper Display, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
- Dec. 31, Nicholas Austin, 25, from Glasgow, KY, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Speeding, Registration Violation, and Financial Responsibility, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
- Dec. 31, Lindy Mooneyhan, 27, from Gallatin, arrested for Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangerment, court date Jan. 11 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 1, Lindy Mooneyhan, 27, from Gallatin, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Financial Responsibility, court date Jan. 11 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 1, Sarah Morris, 37, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Light Law, court date Feb. 27 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 2, Juan Ramirez, 21, from Westmoreland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date March 10 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 3, Joshua King, 34, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Financial Responsibility, and Expired Registration, court date March 10 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 3, Summer Evetts, 28, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date Jan. 27 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 3, Maria Avila-Sierra, 38, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Financial Responsibility, and Suspended Registration, court date Feb. 14 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 4, Martaz Johnson, 28, from Franklin, KY, arrested for DUI 1st, Simple Possession SCH VI, Window Tint, and Light Law, court date March 20 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 4, Mahogany Love, 26, from Franklin, KY, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI and Possession of a Handgun While Intoxicated, court date March 20 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 4, Jaden Tuders, 20, from Portland, arrested for Fugitive from Justice.
- Jan. 4, Ashleigh Garcia, 31, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Prohibited use of a Cell Phone while Driving, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 4, Gustavo Reyes, 64, from Gallatin, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 4, Yimmi Rodriguez, 21, from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Financial Responsibility, and Failure to Maintain Lane, court date Feb. 13 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 5, Jason Graham, 50, from Portland, arrested for Reckless Driving, court date Jan. 23 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 5, Lindsey Henson, 26, from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 5, Miguel Rodriquez, 38, from Lafayette, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date Feb. 10 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 5, Timothy Gray, 45, from White House, arrested for DUI 2nd and Speeding, court date Feb. 22 in General Sessions.
- Jan. 5, Jason Gidcomb, 47, arrested for a Warrant out of Cheatham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.