Arrest Reports: 05/25 through morning of 06/02
May 25, Juan Avila, 25 years old from Murfreesboro, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Open Container, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date in General Sessions.
May 26th, Remo Majano, 24 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date June 9th in General Sessions.
May 27th, Timothy Bellamy, 37 years old from Portland, arrested for Possession of SCH I, II, III, and Public Intoxication, court date June 12th in General Sessions.
May 27th, Samantha Vaughn, 29 years old from Portland, arrested for Fugitive from Justice, court date June 12th in General Sessions.
May 29th, Amalia Sanchez, 52 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date June 13th in General Sessions.
May 29th, Christy Wilson, 52 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date June 13th in General Sessions.
May 29th, Leslie Tucker, 58 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for DUI 1st, Driving Without a License, and Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, Court date June 13th in General Sessions.
May 30th, Curtis Shrum Jr., 38 years old from Westmoreland Tn., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date June 13th in General Sessions.
May 31st, Jessica Reynolds, 33 years old from Portland, arrested for Animal Cruelty, court date June 14th in General Sessions.
June 1st, Miguel Andreas-Manuel, 31 years old with Unknown address, arrested for DUI, Implied Consent, Financial Responsibility, Open Container, and Failure to Maintain Lane, court date June 16th in General Sessions.
