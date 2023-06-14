Arrest Reports: 6/2 through the morning of 6/9
June 2, Joseph Gosnell, 32 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH II, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Without a License, and Financial Responsibility, court date June 16 in General Sessions.
June 2, Leider Morales Ramirez, 26 years old from Bowling Green, KY., arrested for Driving Without a License, court date June 16 in General Sessions.
June 2, Chase Brenner, 24 years old from Murfreesboro, TN., arrested for Due Care, court date June 16 in General Sessions.
June 3, Eric Dunzo, 57 years old from Madison, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date June 22 in General Sessions.
June 5, Derrick Wilmoth, 30 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest, court date in General Sessions.
June 5, Brian Groves, 43 years old and Homeless, arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County, court date in General Sessions.
June 6, Kenny Stevens Jr., 50 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Seatbelt Law, Expired Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date June 21 in General Sessions.
June 7, Kevin Stark, 55 years old from Cross Plains, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Removal of Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date June 21 in General Sessions.
June 7, Johnathon Orsetti, 51 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for Drug Paraphernalia, court date Aug. 28 in General Sessions.
June 8, Daniel Soper, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date June 23 in General Sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.