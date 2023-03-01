Arrest Reports: 02/10 through morning of 02/24
February 10th, Giorgi Pataridze, 27 years old from San Francisco, CA, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 10th, Yarch Morris, 34 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 10th, David Trull, 50 years old from Linden, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Window Tint, court date April 10th in General Sessions.
February 10th, David Valdez, 25 years old from Madison, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 10th, Mark Sampson, 40 years old from Franklin, KY., arrested for Fugitive From Justice, court date February 22nd, in General Sessions.
February 10th, Angela Ferguson, 48 years old from Franklin, KY., arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 11th, Marco Castaneda Perez, 37 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 11th, Victoria West, 42 years old from Cross Plains, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date March 10th in General Sessions.
February 11th, Remo Dieago Majano, 24 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Improper Display, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 11th, Myles Senter, 25 years old from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County.
February 11th, Aleem Abdulhayoglu, 34 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Window Tint, Financial Responsibility, and Speeding, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 11th, Willis Bradshaw, 61 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date February 22nd in General Sessions.
February 11th, James Viselli, 36 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date February 22nd in General Sessions.
February 11th, Nicholas Walker, 44 years old from Lebanon, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 12th, Tracy Vanbuskirk, 32 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault and Resisting Arrest, court date February 22nd in General Sessions.
February 12th, Jason Hyam, 38 years old from Hendersonville, TN., arrested for Unlawful Exposure, Stalking, and Harassment, court date in General Sessions.
February 12th, Chattiedra Christmas, 39 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 13th, John Bush, 69 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Failure to Dim, court date March 10th in General Sessions.
February 14th, Robert Green Jr., 32 years old from Lebanon, TN., arrested for Simple Possession of SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 28th in General Sessions.
February 14th, Donna Wright, 64 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Expired Registration, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 10th in General Sessions.
February 14th, Shane Burgett, 20 years old from Westmoreland, TN., arrested for Reckless Driving, Speeding, Improper Passing, and Helmet Law, court date March 14th in General Sessions.
February 15th, Jonathan Clinard, 33 years old from Cross Plains, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date in General Sessions.
February 16th, Constancio Lopez-Jimenez, 44 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Financial Responsibility, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 16th, Courtney Hodges, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Leaving the Scene, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 16th, Daniel Lambert, 43 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 16th, Jonathan Carlisle, 51 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for a Warrant out of Harrisburg, PA.
February 16th, Jose Mendoza Lopez, 29 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Failure to Yield, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 17th, Christopher Boner, 22 years old from Nashville, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, and Leaving the Scene, court date March 14th in General Sessions.
February 17th, Billy Taylor, 22 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for DUI 1st, court date May 23rd in General Sessions.
February 18th, Malachi Byrd, 18 years old from Murfreesboro, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 18th, Austin Nuon, 23 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date March 8th in General Sessions.
February 19th, Yimi Elvir-Rodriguez, 21 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, Public Intoxication, and Attempted Robbery, court date March 22nd in General Sessions.
February 19th, Clifford Roberts, 43 years old from Piedmont, SC., arrested for DUI 1st and Speeding, court date May 23rd in General Sessions.
February 19th, Tracey Clubbs, 55 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date March 8th in General Sessions.
February 20th, Jeremy Hackney, 32 years old from Lebanon, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date March 24th in General Sessions.
February 20th, Dustin Goforth, 39 years old from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Window Tint, Driving on Suspended License, and Financial Responsibility, court date May 23rd in General Sessions.
February 20th, Christy Rogers, 50 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date March 20th in General Sessions.
February 21st, Sebastiana Ramirez, 22 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date March 8th in General Sessions.
February 21st, Ignacio Figueroa Santillan, 32 years old from Nashville, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, DUI 1st, Possession of a Handgun while Under the Influence, and Window Tint, court date April 24th in General Sessions.
February 22nd, Andrew Marchitto, 55 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Unregistered Vehicle, and Financial Responsibility, court date March 10th in General Sessions.
February 22nd, Richard Harrell, 55 years old and Homeless, arrested for a Warrant out of Robertson County.
February 23rd, Travis Green, 34 years old from Greenbrier, TN., arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner and Cheatham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.