Arrest Reports: 06/30 through morning of 07/07
June 30th, Elizabeth OKelley, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date July 14th in General Sessions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Arrest Reports: 06/30 through morning of 07/07
June 30th, Elizabeth OKelley, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, court date July 14th in General Sessions.
July 4th, Darryl James, 29 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date July 18th in General Sessions.
July 5th, Trevellyn Head, 42 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault and Interference with 911 Call, court date July 19th in General Sessions.
July 5th, Matthew Holcomb, 28 years old from Orlinda, TN., arrested for Shoplifting over $10,000, court date July 19th in General Sessions.
July 5th, Alyssa Cornwell, 21 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Speeding, and a Warrant out of Robertson County, court date July 19th in General Sessions.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.