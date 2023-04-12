Arrest Reports: 03/31 through morning of 04/06
March 31st, Aquiles Toledo, 48 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Light Law, court date April 14th in General Sessions.
April 1st, Christian Bucio, 26 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for Fugitive from Justice, court date April 17th in General Sessions.
April 1st, Ester Cucul Corzo, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Light Law, court date April 17th in General Sessions.
April 2nd, David Thompson, 50 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date April 17th in General Sessions.
April 2nd, Bulena Harrison, 39 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date April 17th in General Sessions.
April 3rd, Pedro Us Pu, 31 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date April 18th in General Sessions.
April 3rd, Modesty Minor, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Financial Responsibility, court date April 18th in General Sessions.
April 3rd, Luis San Perdro, 24 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date April 18th in General Sessions.
April 3rd, Anita Mittelstrasser, 54 years old from Portland arrested for Domestic Assault, court date in General Sessions.
April 3rd, Jacob Bullington, 34 years old from Bowling Green, KY., arrested for Unregistered Vehicle, Display of Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date April 18th in General Sessions.
April 4th, Daniel Soper, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident, court date April 18th in General Sessions.
April 4th, Samantha Morris, 32 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date April 18th in General Sessions.
April 5th, Norman Gardner, 66 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for False Report and Change of Address, court date April 19th in General Sessions.
April 6th, Derrick Wilmoth, 30 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date April 21st in General Sessions.
