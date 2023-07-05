Arrest Reports 06/23 through morning of 06/30
June 23rd, William Guy, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Violation of Sex Offender Registry, court date June 26th in General Sessions.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Arrest Reports 06/23 through morning of 06/30
June 23rd, William Guy, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Violation of Sex Offender Registry, court date June 26th in General Sessions.
June 23rd, Chasity Clinard, 25 years old from Goodlettsville, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date July 10th in General Sessions.
June 25th, Deartis Williams, 42 years old from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st and Speeding, court date July 11th in General Sessions.
June 25th, Jack Houghton, 24 years old from Portland, arrested for Fugitive from Justice, court date July 11th in General Sessions.
June 25th, Matthew Leibfreid, 43 years old from Alvaton, KY., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date July 11th in General Sessions.
June 25th, Miguel Pu, 25 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date July 11th in General Sessions.
June 25th, Miguel Chic, 36 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date July 11th in General Sessions.
June 26th, Stephanie Tolli, 50 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Registration Violation, and Speeding, court date July 11th in General Sessions.
June 26th, Logan Morales, 26 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Failure to Yield, court date July 11th in General Sessions.
June 29th, Joaquin Ramos, 39 years old from Domestic Assault, Public Intoxication, Driving on Suspended License, and Warrant out of Sumner County, court date July 14th in General Sessions.
June 30th, Rusbin Poscual Agustin, 19 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Failure to Maintain, court date July 14th in General Sessions.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.