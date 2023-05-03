Arrest Reports: 04/21 through morning of 04/28
April 21st, Nayln Kirby, 18 years old from Louisville, KY., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Window Tint, court date May 5th in General Sessions.
April 21st, Kaniya Gardner, 19 years old from Louisville, KY., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, court date May 5th in General Sessions.
April 21st, Aaron Smith, 19 years old from Louisville, KY., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, court date May 5th in General Sessions.
April 21st, Dre’Anna Lee, 24 years old from Bowling Green, KY., arrested for Child Endangerment, Failure to Exercise Due Care, and Traffic Control Device, court date May 5th in General Sessions.
April 21st, Graciela Contreras, 33 years old from Springfield, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License and Hands Free Law, court date May 5th in General Sessions.
April 21st, Miguel Pu, 25 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Failure to Report an Accident, court date May 8th in General Sessions.
April 22nd, Latrika Brown, 37 years old from Cross Plains, TN., arrested for Possession of SCH II for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Impersonation, and a Warrant, court date May 8th in General Sessions.
April 22nd, Jason Holland, 43 years old from Nashville, arrested for Possession of SCH II for Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Window Tint, court date May 8th in General Sessions.
April 22nd, John Jenkins, 32 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date May 8th in General Sessions.
April 23rd, Jacques Trapp, 26 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date May 8th in General Sessions.
April 23rd, Kimberly Ward, 57 years old from Joelton, TN., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI, Drug Paraphernalia, DUI 1st, and Implied Consent, court date May 8th in General Sessions.
April 23rd, Mariano Velaquez-Alonzo, 23 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Financial Responsibility, court date May 3rd in General Sessions.
April 26th, Lopez Ramirez, 45 years old from Franklin, KY., arrested for Driving Without a License and Financial Responsibility, court date May 10th in General Sessions.
