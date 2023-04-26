Arrest Reports: 04/06 through morning of 04/21
April 7th, Gary Pitts, 33 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Window Tint, and Financial Responsibility, court date April 24th in General Sessions.
April 7th, Juan Francisco Amalia, 30 years old from Fort Payne, AL., arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date April 24th in General Sessions.
April 8th, Juvenal Hernandez Sepulveda, 62 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date April 24th in General Sessions.
April 8th, Bianca Lewis, 31 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date April 24th in General Sessions.
April 8th, James Garcia Jr., 34 years old from Nashville, arrested for a Warrant out of Sumner County.
April 8th, Ryan Parker, 24 years old from Franklin, KY., arrested for Fugitive from Justice and Light Law, court date April 24th in General Sessions.
April 9th, Melisha Fowler, 35 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI and Public Intoxication, court date April 24th in General Sessions.
April 10th, Wilfredo Gonzalez-Ordonez, 41 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving Without a License, court date April 25th in General Sessions.
April 10th, Kenneth Wooten, 47 years old from Portland, arrested for a Warrant out of Hickman County.
April 11th, Donnie Atchley, 34 years old from Portland, arrested for Public Intoxication, court date April 25th in General Sessions.
April 11th, Derrick Brigance, 42 years old from Portland, arrested for Domestic Assault, court date April 25th in General Sessions.
April 11th, Christy Mignardot, 54 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date April 25th in General Sessions.
April 12th, Eric Elliott, 46 years old from Lebanon, TN., arrested for Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Impersonation, Pedestrian on the Roadway, and a Warrant, court date April 26th in General Sessions.
April 12th, James Durham, 24 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Failure to Maintain Lane, court date April 17th in General Sessions.
April 13th, Ahmad Johnson, 38 years old from Manchester, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Window Tint, court date April 27th in General Sessions.
April 14th, Concy Mark, 28 years old from Antioch, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License, Light Law, and Financial Responsibility, court date April 28th in General Sessions.
April 15th, Jacqyese Ewing, 39 years old from South Haven, MS., arrested for Aggravated Assault, court date April 28th in General Sessions.
April 15th, Miguel Pu, 25 years old from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Implied Consent, and Driving Without a License, court date April 28th in General Sessions.
April 15th, Uzciel Licona, 36 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date May 1st in General Sessions.
April 15th, Christopher Harris, 30 years old from Lebanon, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Speeding, court date May 1st in General Sessions.
April 15th, Shawn Patton, 34 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License, Financial Responsibility, and Speeding, court date May 1st in General Sessions.
April 16th, Moises Valdez, 19 years old from Smyrna, TN., arrested for DUI 1st and Simple Possession SCH VI, court date May 1st in General Sessions.
April 16th, Aylin Pedilla, 21 years old from Smyrna, TN., arrested for Simple Possession SCH VI and Public Intoxication, court date May 1st in General Sessions.
April 17th, Aaron Mays, 36 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Financial Responsibility.
April 17th, Isaac Brindley, 46 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession SCH II, Drug Paraphernalia, Driving on Revoked License, and Financial Responsibility, court date May 1st in General Sessions.
April 17th, Leonarda Primero, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Financial Responsibility, and Child Restraint Law x3, court date May 1st in General Sessions.
April 17th, Jershon Lightfoot, 23 years old from Nashville, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Financial Responsibility, and Expired Registration, court date June 28th in General Sessions.
April 17th, Claude Pagou Jr., 22 years old from Arlington, TN., arrested for Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, and Following too Close, court date May 2nd in General Sessions.
April 18th, Dennis Radcliffe, 43 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Window Tint, court date May 2nd in General Sessions.
April 18th, David Perry, 70 years old from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Open Container, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, and Accidents Resulting in Damage, court date in General Sessions.
April 19th, Matthew Harper, 40 years old from Portland, arrested for Shoplifting and Public Intoxication, court date May 3rd in General Sessions.
April 19th, Thomas Wilson, 31 years old from Lafayette, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License, court date in General Sessions.
April 20th, William Soard Jr., 38 years old and Homeless, arrested for Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication, court date May 5th in General Sessions.
April 20th, Mariano Alonzo, 23 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Speeding, Seatbelt, and Financial Responsibility, court date May 5th in General Sessions.
April 20th, Leann Bernard, 42 years old from Hendersonville, TN., arrested for Driving on Revoked License and Light Law, court date May 5th in General Sessions.
