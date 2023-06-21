Arrest Reports: 06/09 through morning of 06/16
- June 9th, Spencer Baskerville, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Expired Registration, and Financial Responsibility, court date June 26th in General Sessions.
- June 10th, Joyce Eaton, 50 years old from Portland, arrested for DUI 1st, Simple Possession of SCH VI, and Clean Air Act, court date June 26th in General Sessions.
- June 10th, Monrosa Whitworth, 45 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving on Suspended License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date June 26th in General Sessions.
- June 10th, Carlos Gonzalez Tamanis, 42 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License, Speeding, and Financial Responsibility, court date June 26th in General Sessions.
- June 11th, Amanda Harper, 35 years old from Portland, arrested for Simple Possession of SCH II, court date June 27th in General Sessions.
- June 11th, Eduardo Hermenegildo Ramirez, 28 years old from Portland, arrested for Driving Without a License and Speeding, court date June 27th in General Sessions.
- June 12th, Osmin Arevalo Gochez, 45 years old from Gallatin, TN., arrested for Driving Without a License, Suspended Registration, Driving on the Left Side of the Road, and Financial Responsibility, court date in General Sessions.
- June 14th, Shasta Williams, 34 years old from Portland, arrested for Resale of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia, court date June 28th in General Sessions.
- June 14th, Ashley Livingston, 37 years old from Cottontown, TN., arrested for Driving on Suspended License and Financial Responsibility, court date June 28th in General Sessions.
