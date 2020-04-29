Portland Mayor Mike Callis said restaurants and retail establishments in Portland will reopen this week under the guidelines set for by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee last Friday, but indicated that there are still many questions to be answered.
According to the governor’s announcement, restaurants in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties were allowed to reopen on Monday, and retail outlets are scheduled to follow suit on Wednesday with the safe at home order set to expire on Thursday, April 30 at midnight, freeing up more activity beginning May 1. That is, unless the governor extends some restrictions as part of the safe at home expiring. Different guidelines will be in place to reopen Davidson, Shelby, Hamilton, Knox, Madison and Sullivan counties.
“It’s only going to happen what the governor says can happen. Come Monday, restaurants at 50% capacity if they can meet CDC guidelines, retail Wednesday at 50% capacity and meeting CDC guidelines, and that’s about it,” Callis said on Friday. “Until he gives us other instruction next week, nothing else is happening.”
According to the release sent out by Gov. Lee’s office, the state recommends that employees in both industries wear cloth face coverings and that business owners follow federal guidelines for hygiene and workplace sanitation standards related to the pandemic.
“Like the rest of the country, Tennessee has taken an unprecedented economic hit with families and small businesses feeling the most pain,” Lee said. “We must stay vigilant as a state, continue to practice social distancing, and engage in best practices at our businesses so that we can stay open.”
Callis indicated that there are still plenty of businesses that are suffering and that there are still some issues where the declarations made remain vague. Many small businesses, such as hair salons and barbershops apparently remain under orders to stay closed for now.
“There’s no other guidelines that have been given. If you heard the governor (Friday), that’s all we know. That’s all anybody knows,” Callis said. “That’s what everybody found out (Friday). All of our hair stylists, barbers, nail salons, all of our close contact businesses received no guidance today. They were just told (they would know) over the next days or weeks. I don’t know what that means for them.”
Callis said that many in those industries and others are hurting economically because of the pandemic forcing them to close.
“If folks don’t hurry up and get back to work, we’re going to see all those businesses collapse. Besides, most of those folks are self-employed and they have yet to receive their unemployment claims,” Callis said. “The self-employed folks have been waiting for weeks, and I know they need it today. Maybe they’ll start seeing some of those hit today or Monday, but those folks have gone weeks with no income and no unemployment.”
Callis said he has communicated with other mayors in the area, and all are trying to get a handle on what will and will not be allowed as the state begins to reopen.
“A lot of stuff has been open the whole time — Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s, those places have never closed. The only changes we’re going to see right now is Monday restaurants, Wednesday retail, if they can meet some of these guidelines and if they have the PPE. All of those things that the governor released (Friday). We’re all up in the air,” he said. “I know I have spent this week talking with all the mayors in Robertson and Sumner counties. They’ve all got the exact same questions. I just off of a meeting with mayors in 13 different counties, and they’ve all got the same questions, trying to figure out where we’re going and what we’re doing, because everybody is calling them, just like I get called.
“They want to know about their business, and unfortunately, we don’t have any answers. I do know that come midnight on April 30th, unless the governor releases some more executive orders, there will be no legal authority for businesses to remain closed. I’m sure they’re going to have to release some new executive orders, or nothing will prohibit businesses from opening up May 1. I’m sure their lawyers are working on all that stuff.”
Callis said that for now Portland city offices will remain closed and that the first May city council meeting is expected to be held remotely, just like the April 20 meeting that was conducted last week..
“We’ve got to figure out if they’re going to extend electronic meetings, the variance that they gave on the the meeting on the 18th of May. So the city will do its next meeting (May 4) virtual. It’ll be online, like we did our last one, and then if they don’t extend that, we’ll have to meet in person on the second meeting in May,” Callis said. “But we’re going to go ahead and keep our facilities and buildings closed to the public for the next few weeks. We have limited in our parks. There’s still no league play, no practices. The pool won’t open up in May, and we’re going to just monitor that and see where we’re going. But we don’t have any more information than anyone else. So we’re all waiting to see what’s next.”
