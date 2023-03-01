Portland East Middle School hosted the “Battle of the Bots” on Saturday, Feb. 19th, a qualifying event for the state Vex Robotics Competition (VRC), which will be held in Brentwood, Tennessee, on March 4th. Fifty robotics teams from twenty middle and elementary schools from across East and Middle Tennessee attended the Portland East contest on Saturday.

Dale Sadler, Portland East’s guidance counselor since 2004, launched the robotics program about five years ago, taking on the role of coach. Portland East hosted two of the qualifying rounds this year—one in November and last Saturday’s event. “I call it the Battle of the Bots, but that’s just my name,” said Sadler. “The official name is the Vex Robotics Competition (VRC). In Saturday’s round, we filled in the last five qualifying slots available for the state competition.”

