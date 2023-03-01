Portland East Middle School hosted the “Battle of the Bots” on Saturday, Feb. 19th, a qualifying event for the state Vex Robotics Competition (VRC), which will be held in Brentwood, Tennessee, on March 4th. Fifty robotics teams from twenty middle and elementary schools from across East and Middle Tennessee attended the Portland East contest on Saturday.
Dale Sadler, Portland East’s guidance counselor since 2004, launched the robotics program about five years ago, taking on the role of coach. Portland East hosted two of the qualifying rounds this year—one in November and last Saturday’s event. “I call it the Battle of the Bots, but that’s just my name,” said Sadler. “The official name is the Vex Robotics Competition (VRC). In Saturday’s round, we filled in the last five qualifying slots available for the state competition.”
An individual school can have many teams. Portland East, for instance, has five, all of which qualified to go on to the state competition. High scorers in that contest will compete in the World Games in May, to be held this year in Dallas.
Sadler explained that the word “competition” is a bit misleading. “In the world of robotics competition, schools do not compete against each other. The students show up and a randomizer program places them on teams of at least two people, although there can be as many as seven on a team. These teams design, build and program a robot to play a specific game, played on low tables called ‘fields’.”
The randomizer switches the teams for each event. “Because of this,” said Sadler, “someone you were playing against in the last event might be your teammate in the next event.”
Each qualifying round has a different number of matches depending on the schedule and the number of teams. Points are earned, and high points will either send the team on, or not.
Sadler got interested in robotics when his son, a student at White House Middle School, became involved. “I immediately thought, ‘we’ve got to get into this at Portland,’ ” said Sadler. “And our club is doing pretty good.”
As a matter of fact, Portland East will have five teams competing in the state competition, where Sadler hopes to qualify for some spots in the World contest.
“Portland East has qualified for the World contest for the last three years,” said Sadler. The 2021 contest was canceled due to Covid, but I took a team to Dallas last year. There were 800 teams at World and our students competed alongside kids from Austria, Colombia, and Mexico, just to name a few. The Guinness Book of World Records said it was the largest robotics competition in the world. I know it was a life-changing experience for our kids.”
According to its website, VRC is the largest and fastest-growing middle and high school robotics program globally. Students, guided by teachers and mentors, build innovative robots and compete year-round to earn points to qualify for the World competition. Robotics is said to prepare students to become future innovators, with 95% of participants reporting an increased interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) subject areas and pursuing STEM-related careers.
On Saturday, the schools winning slots for the State competition were Portland East Middle School, Salem Elementary School in Murfreesboro, Westmoreland Middle School, and Brentwood Middle School.
Portland East Middle School was the first school in the city to be awarded an official STEM designation, and all sixth graders take a robotics class, which Sadler called “the wave of the future.”
The Robotics Program is always searching for sponsors, and anyone interested in exploring the opportunity should contact Dale Sadler through the Portland East Middle School office
