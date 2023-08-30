Fire Chief Sam Thornton honored seven Portland firefighters with the Life Saving Award during the city council meeting on Monday night, Aug. 21.
“On May 31, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the Portland Fire Department was dispatched to a reported house fire at Demase Street,” Thornton began. “Additional information was given that there were entrapments upstairs and that the fire was near the interior stairway, preventing the occupants from leaving the structure. Engine 2 arrived on the scene first, followed shortly by Engine 1, and found what we refer to as a heavy smoke condition coming from the D Side second story window and occupants trapped at the C Side second story window.”
“Members from both engines quickly laddered the C Side second-story window and rescued the two occupants,” Thornton continued. “Simultaneously other members, along with the help of some of our police department, stretched attack hose lines, made entry into the house, began extinguishing the fire, and established a water supply.
“Due to the quick actions of the personnel on scene, two individuals were successfully rescued that afternoon. Due to their training and the fact that they take their job very seriously, we did something that to my knowledge has never been done by the Portland Fire Department.
“So tonight, it is with great honor and pride that the following seven individuals are awarded the Portland Fire Department Life Saving Award,” concluded the fire chief.
Firefighters Jackson Alford, Chris Bastin, Tyler Bradford, and Austin Hale; Engineers Drew Thompson and Tyler Trammell, and Lieutenant Derek Drilling were called forward individually to receive the awards.
In the meeting, Mayor Mike Callis also announced that a new firetruck had been delivered to the city on Friday, Aug. 18.
“This is a firetruck that took eighteen months to be built and delivered,” Thornton later commented. “It cost $875 thousand. But if we ordered the same truck today, it would take forty-one months to be delivered and it would cost us $155 thousand more.”
According to Thornton, there will be a thirty-day training period with the new truck, after which it will be put into action by the department.
