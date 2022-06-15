The Portland High and Portland Middle School fishing teams recently finished the 2021-22 season by participating in the Tennessee High School State Championship at Kentucky Lake.
Caleb Baird and Eli Baird finished 19th with a two-day total weight of 13.17 pounds. They received a $200 scholarship.
Caleb Mathias and Drew Mathias came in 47th with a two-day total of 8.88 pounds. Mason Pearson and Brock McKelvey contributed a two-day take of 3.86 pounds that was good for 106th.
Portland Middle School finished its fishing season at the Tennessee Bass Nation State Championship on Woods Reservoir. Caleb Mullican and Alex Roberts reeled in a pair of fish for a total of 2.24 pounds that was good for 59th place. Junior Spivey and Bryson Hughes competed in the state championship and finished 36th in the state points for the year.
“Our program for Portland Fishing Team is a way for the kids to do something different than just regular sports,” coach Teddy Baird said. “These kids fish in all kinds of weather, cold, hot, windy, rain and even snow. They give 100% every time.”
Sponsors for the program include Pearson Heating and Cooling, Brent Boat Repair, Randy Baker Construction, AAA Enterprise, Lighthouse Realty and Auction, Brown Mechanical, Halltown General Baptist Church, Reel Men of God and FCA Outdoors.
