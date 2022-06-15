There were days when the schedules of sports, a job and school work wore on Karlee Clayton, but she did not give in and miss a day of school in 13 years.
Clayton was the only student in the system to pull off that feat. The closer she got to graduation each year, the more the goal of never missing a day seemed within reach.
“It was really difficult, but I actually enjoy going to school,” she said. “As I got older, I got that far and you wanted to finish it out. My junior year of high school, when COVID was going on, I was afraid that I would get sick, but I never did get COVID, so I thought maybe I could do this. There were a lot of times, because I have a job and I play sports, I would be tired in the morning, but I would just get up and go.”
Her parents, Brandy and Bryan, said Karlee didn’t need much push to get her to school.
“She’s always been very disciplined, self-driven and this goal was hers as much as mom and dad’s,” Brandy said. “When she got to middle school, she got through without any sickness, we said let’s try it. It wasn’t anything we made her do. She just got up and just went.”
Karlee played soccer and basketball at Portland High School.
“I don’t know if I could have done it with what she’s got going on,” Brandy said. “She had summer leagues and basketball, so she was really busy.”
Karlee credited her parents for their support, and Bryan said Karlee took his advice along the way.
“I’ve always told her she could do anything she wanted if she put her mind to it,” he said.
And her mother “has always been adamant and a big supporter of me doing it,” Karlee said. “She would tell me was proud of me, and that helped a lot, too.”
Karlee is preparing for her education at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. She plans to earn a doctorate in psychology, an eight-year education.
