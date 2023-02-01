Portland football has a new head coach with the announcement of Hunter Hicks taking over the program effective immediately.
Hicks, a 2001 PHS graduate and a key stalwart on the 2000 state football championship team, will take over for Wes Inman who resigned Friday morning to take an assistant coaching position at Gallatin. Inman played for the Green Wave and was a member of the 1992 station championship squad.
Hicks has spent 20 years in the coaching profession with different capabilities. But, being named as head coach of your alma mater is the pinnacle for most.
“I had no problem with being an assistant,” Hicks commented over the weekend. “But I’m honored to be the head coach and will run with it.”
Hicks has held a variety of coaching jobs starting as a non-faculty member of Roger Perry’s staff. He remained on the staff after Perry went to Mt. Juliet and Mike Bever took over the Panther program. Hicks then spent a season heading up the Knox Doss at Drakes Creek Middle School football team before getting hired by Perry at Mt. Juliet.
The Golden Bears reached the playoffs all three years that Hicks was on the staff. After that, White House Heritage was looking for an assistant coach and hired Hicks.
“It was different driving ten minutes to White House Heritage and 40 minutes to Mt. Juliet,” Hicks explained.
After three years as an assistant at White House Heritage, Hicks was promoted to head coach and headed up the Patriot program for two seasons. Hicks went back to Mt. Juliet for one season before getting hired at Portland East. Hicks has spent the last two years on Inman’s staff.
“When I got the head coaching job at White House Heritage, I thought I could change the world and I was very confident,” Hicks remarked. “I got humbled fast. Today, I’m a different coach and a better coach, but not perfect. I’m here to grow.”
Portland principal David Woods was excited about the opportunity to have Hicks as head coach of the Panthers.
“We are very fortunate to have such a great football mind here at our school,” Portland High School principal remarked. “Coach Hicks can step in and take over as head coach this late in the game. He is a Portland graduate and played on the state championship team under Roger Perry, so he knows what it takes to be competitive at the highest level in high school.”
Hicks who just turned has coaching experience at several levels and Woods know that is a plus in selecting Hicks as head coach.
“Coach Hicks’ work ethic and attention to detail are unmatched and I have all the confidence in the world that he will continue to take our football program to the next level. He has coached football at several middle schools and high schools ever since graduating from college,” said Woods.
Portland will be in Class 5-A and along with powerhouses Springfield and Henry County, Beech and Hendersonville will join the league during the next two years.
“I know the region will be a tall task,” Hicks said. “We will have to play near-perfect football to compete. I’ve been heading up the weight room the last couple of months. That’s where everything is built, the culture and the camaraderie. We will be good but young.”
