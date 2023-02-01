PORNWS-02-01-23 New Football Coach

Coach Hunter Hicks

Portland football has a new head coach with the announcement of Hunter Hicks taking over the program effective immediately.

Hicks, a 2001 PHS graduate and a key stalwart on the 2000 state football championship team, will take over for Wes Inman who resigned Friday morning to take an assistant coaching position at Gallatin. Inman played for the Green Wave and was a member of the 1992 station championship squad.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.