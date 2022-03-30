EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a People Shaping Portland series about Sumner Countians who impact and shape our community.
Portland High School Principal David Woods has more than two decades of teaching and coaching experience.
His office reflects that, with both academic and sports memorabilia displayed from teams he coached to those he follows.
With his past classroom and on-field experience, combined with his eight years as principal, he says he knows how to best ensure his students are prepared to become successful.
“My biggest thing is, I’m just one person. We’ve got 1,150 kids here,” he said. “When you are in the administrative levels, you don’t have that same interaction with students. So the teachers, to me, are most important where that’s concerned. I think it’s the boots on the ground. They rub elbows with them every day.”
In a growing school system and an ever-changing society that leans so heavily on social media and technology, it’s important, he says, that his staff has an inside motivation to reach students and help them learn and grow.
Many of the 80 teachers at the school are from Sumner County, particularly Portland.
“I don’t know the exact number, but a lot of them were born here, raised here and stayed here,” he said.
That, Woods says, gives them more of a vested interest in seeing kids get the most from their education and overall growth.
“It’s my job to make sure we have the best” teachers, he said. “Fortunately, we have a great staff here.”
The staff leads a student body that continues to face an evolving job market. The trend of industry needing skilled trade workers is growing. Woods recently visited a local industry and found out just how deep the need is for those trained outside of a traditional college education.
“I asked, ‘how many workers can you use right now?’ ”
The industry spokesman said if he could hire 50 “right now, he could start another shift,” Woods said. “That’s incredible.”
“You know the old adage, how old things cycle back through. There was a time where everybody had to go to college, everybody had to get a degree. So many people were coming out of college with a degree and didn’t know what to do with it.
“Especially in Sumner County, I see a lot more kids going back to the trade industries. We have a great career and technical education program here.”
Woods said he’s looking for growth to continue at the school, and he’s settled in to his administrative role after a coaching career that included two state titles in softball at Beech High School.
“I’ve always admired people in administration,” he said, which led him to his current role.
— Staff report
