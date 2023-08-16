Michael Alex Shrum, director of the Portland High School (PHS) Band, starts getting them in shape early.
As always, the 2023-24 band members were required to attend a yearly summer band camp. And although it was boiling hot, they sweated out two weeks of outdoor marching, learning the new show, as well as indoors, rehearsing the music. And once school started, the drill continued. “We rehearse outside from 3:30-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday,” Shrum reported.
“The marching band is our largest ensemble,” Shrum said. “We average 60-70 on the field. But we have additional eighth graders from the middle schools, and the middle school band directors — Eliot Hinson from West Middle and Jim Geiger from East Middle — come over to help with after-school practices. The two middle schools contribute around ten eighth graders to the marching band most years.”
Shrum himself (who sometimes goes by his middle name, Alex) is starting his third year as PHS Band Director. “I was the director at Portland West Middle School and assisted the long-standing band director, Alan Driver. I started here right after he retired.”
Marching exhibitions and competitions are coming right up. “The first event is not a contest,” Shrum said. “It’s the Sumner County Exhibition and consists of all the Sumner County bands gathering and performing. The location rotates around the county, this year it’s in White House.”
The Sumner County Exhibition is scheduled for Sept. 9 at the White House football field, located at the Municipal Park at 420 Highway 76. The event is open to the public and there is no admission. It starts at 5 p.m. and the PHS band will perform fourth. “This is my favorite marching event,” said Shrum. “There’s no heavy competition, all the kids cheer for each other.”
On Sept. 16, the Portland band will compete in the Hendersonville Golden Invitational marching contest, and the next weekend, on Sept. 23, will go to the 8th Annual Station Camp Marching Invitational.
“After that, Portland hosts its own contest,” Shrum said. “On Sept. 30, we’ll be holding our annual ‘Bandapalooza.’ We typically have between eight and 12 bands. Gallatin and Hendersonville bands usually come, but we draw a lot of bands from West Tennessee.”
The Portland competition has a yearly theme. “This year it’s a Hawaiian theme,” Shrum said. “All the kids working in the hospitality tent will be in Hawaiian-style costumes, and the tent will be decorated. It makes it more fun.”
And of course, the band will perform at ten football games between Aug. 18 and Oct. 26, and more if PHS makes the playoffs.
“I like marching band a lot,” said Shrum, “but I believe the central part of music education comes through the concert band.” Despite the focus on marching band, Shrum considers it to be ‘only one spoke of the band wheel.’
PHS has one concert band consisting of grades 9-12. “We’ll be focused on marching band until fall break, and after that, we pull out the concert band music. It looks like we’ll have between 50-60 concert band players.”
Shrum introduces the students to a variety of musical styles. “A typical concert will be five pieces — a standard march, something fun that’s not ‘legit music,’ and a couple of pieces from classic band repertoire. I try to keep it fun, but still expose them to the best concert band music.”
In Sumner County, students begin the band program in the sixth grade. “Every spring I take groups of band students to the elementary schools to perform for the student body. Last year, I took a brass quintet, a clarinet trio, and a saxophone ensemble. We promote the band. We tell the kids that they should sign up. Then, in the first weeks of sixth grade, kids pick their instruments.”
Shrum said the favorite instrument seems to change from year to year. “My first year, there were lots of trumpets. Sometimes it’s the flute. One year it was tubas.” Shrum said this year’s band is very well-balanced.
Shrum has seen three of his students go on to major in music in college. “And I have some students here at PHS who are outstanding. Three of them made All-State Band last year,” he said. “We’ll be having some good reports in the future about musicians coming from Portland, Tenn.”
The PHS Concert Band has annual Christmas and Spring concerts. “We also started the jazz band back up last year for the first time since Covid, and we had a brass quintet. Both of those groups performed at the Fine Arts Showcase last year.”
This year’s Fine Arts Showcase is scheduled for Dec. 8. “We’ll have the jazz band perform, and if there are students who want to form a brass quintet, we’ll do that again.”
Shrum, who grew up in Goodlettsville, graduated from the University of Tennessee (UT) Music Department with a concentration in trumpet. “I planned to attend Tennessee Tech, but UT Knoxville offered me more money, so I chose them, and I’m so glad I did.” Shrum met his wife at UT in the band. “She played the flute,” he said, “but did not choose to become a band director.”
Shrum says his main goal is to make sure all students graduate with an appreciation for the arts. “I want them to make friends for life and develop leadership skills. I want every kid to have a good experience in band. We want people to play music, but even more than that, we need people to love music.”
