Portland High School Debate Team
Portland High School Debate Team competed in the Collierville tournament last week. They placed first overall.
Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 8:33 pm
• Elizabeth Allen: 1st Info, 1st Story, 2nd Duo Improv
• Callie Head: 3rd Info, 2nd Duo Interp., 2nd Duo Improv
• Isaac Barie: 2nd Duo Interp.
• Alexis Creekmore: 3rd Duo Interp., 6th Poetry
• Demi Wilson: 3rd Duo Interp., 2nd POI
• Kaylonnie Read: 2nd Poetry, 5th OO, 4th Duo Improv
• Keylee Newsome: 1st DI, 1st Poetry, 4th Duo Improv
• Autumn Clouser: 1st Duo Interp., 1st Duo Improv, 1st POI
• Madalyn Averill: 1st Duo Interp., 1st Duo Improv, 1st OO
• Jaeden O’briskie: 6th OO
• Payten South first in declamation and first in poetry
• Kallee Woods third in storytelling and sixth in prose
