Portland High School’s Fine Arts Department, consisting of the band, chorus, theater, and art departments, will collaborate to present “A Festive Fine Arts Showcase” on Friday night, Dec. 9th.
Choral director Tara Carrick described the event as “a multi-faceted performance and fundraiser presented by the combined fine arts programs at Portland High School.”
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and attendees will find the cafeteria hallway filled with artwork created by the Portland High School students. Patrons will be invited to have a henna tattoo drawn by some of the PHS art students, and handmade ornaments, mugs, and memorabilia will be for sale. Festival-goers can also avail themselves of a Christmas-themed photo station, where digital images will be available for purchase. A silent auction will be part of the evening’s activities, with baked goods sold to the highest bidder.
At 6 p.m., musical and theatrical performances by the PHS brass quintet, jazz band, choral ensemble, and theater departments will begin on the auditorium stage. Band director Alex Shrum said that the music planned for the evening would be festive and seasonal, with the jazz band performing “Felice Navidad” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”
Choir director Tara Carrick, who debuted a small but elite chamber chorus on Nov. 4th, will be presenting the full chorus for this showcase, which will also feature music from the Christmas season.
Tickets are $9 in advance or $10 at the door and are currently available for purchase through fine arts students or online. Monies raised through the event will go toward funding the Fine Arts Department activities at Portland High School.
