As the Portland Leader leaves its longtime home at 109 S. Broadway, the city and history buffs are the beneficiary.
Since 1958, the Leader has been in the building, which will soon be home to Brown and Sons Heating and Air. In those 62 years, a wealth of photographs, old newspapers, CDs and miscellaneous items documenting the city’s history have accumulated. That material is being donated to the Portland City Museum.
“The Portland Leader has been in this building for many, many years. We are going through and appreciate the Leader allowing us to have some of these papers and photos. We’ll figure out how best to utilize them, and identify some of the folks in them,” Portland Mayor Mike Callis said. “A lot of folks in Portland have their lives wrapped up (with the paper). They still go back to their photo albums and find a clipping — their child was playing sports, somebody got married or somebody passed away. But we appreciate the Leader allowing us to get some of the stuff here.”
Publisher Mike Alexieff said, “They say that newspapers are the rough first draft of history, and in my nearly 40 years in the business I’ve found that’s true. If you read the local histories of cities and towns across the country, much of the material comes from the local newspaper. I’m glad the archives here have found a good home with the museum.”
Alexieff said the sale of the building came about as fewer and fewer Leader customers conducted their business with the Leader in person.
“With people using email, the internet and phone calls to conduct their business, it has become less and less necessary for a community weekly newspaper to have a physical office,” he said.
Editor Terry McCormick and sports reporter Curtis Martin will continue to provide the greater Portland community with the best local news and sports content available, Alexieff said.
“Terry does an outstanding job covering Portland, from crime and government to features that showcase the great people who live here,” he said. “And Curtis lives and breathes community sports. We are lucky to have him.”
Chris Ladd will continue to handle advertising sales for the Leader.
McCormick can be reached at 615-364-8497 or tmccormick@portlandleader.net. Ladd’s phone number is 615-364-9188 and his email is cladd@portlandleader.net. For classified ads and subscriptions, customers can call 615-325-9241 or email customerservice@portland leader.net.
