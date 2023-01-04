The Portland Library celebrated its 75th (Diamond) Anniversary on Friday, Dec. 30, with an open house beginning at 3 p.m. and concluding with a program of remarks at 5 p.m.

A joint proclamation from the State of Tennessee was presented by Representative William Lamberth, signed by Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, State Senator from the 14th District Ferrell Haile, and Lamberth himself.

