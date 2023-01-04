The Portland Library celebrated its 75th (Diamond) Anniversary on Friday, Dec. 30, with an open house beginning at 3 p.m. and concluding with a program of remarks at 5 p.m.
A joint proclamation from the State of Tennessee was presented by Representative William Lamberth, signed by Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, State Senator from the 14th District Ferrell Haile, and Lamberth himself.
Supporters from all walks of life enjoyed touring the 18,000-square-foot facility, which was completed in 2011. Light refreshments were provided, and special touches, such as the Diamond Anniversary Memory Board, graced the walls in honor of the special day.
The program commenced with a prayer brought by Mayor Mike Callis, who then turned the program over to former Library Director Barbara Russell. Russell guided the audience through her journey — what she termed a “labor of love,” which began in 1980 and ended with her retirement in 2013. According to Russell’s findings, the early library functioned as part of Fred White’s grocery store, as he checked out books along with people’s groceries for years. The grocery store was one of Sumner County’s largest book drops at the time. In 1953 the library moved from the store into a building, making Portland the second library, along with Gallatin, in the county. The library relocated nine times between 1953 and the present day, and at one point was named to honor former Portland Mayor and newspaper owner, Elmer Hinton. Russell noted that the library received one of the first grants in the state dedicated to computerizing the facility.
Russell attributed the library’s continuation and growth to many people and told one story about former Tennessee State Senator Diane Black. “Each newly elected senator was given $300,000 to distribute to their constituents,” said Russell. “I called her and said that the Portland library desperately needed funds to buy computers. She asked me how much that would cost, and I said, ‘One hundred and sixty-nine thousand dollars.’ Without hesitation, she said, ‘It is yours.’ A few minutes later, while I was recovering from my shock, she called back and informed me that if we would include the White House and Springfield libraries, she would give us the whole $300,000. And that’s how we got the computers we have today.”
Russell then thanked Larry Hinton, who was named Tennessee Trustee of the Year in 2013, and served the library in many roles, including Library Board Chairman and Library Foundation Chairman, and invited him to come forward to add any thoughts.
“Sumner County has five libraries,” said Hinton. “This is unusual. Portland, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Westmoreland, and Millersville all have their own self-governing, self-funded, and budgeted libraries. Every year the library budgets are submitted to the county commission. But the State of Tennessee has a little-known trick — you cannot reduce funding for libraries because of a stipulation in the law called ‘maintenance of effort.’ The funding must repeat every year. So, when you, as a library-goer, step into this building, you feel peace and tranquility. But a whole lot is going on underneath. And this is something we have survived for all these years.”
Hinton said there was no way of knowing the exact amount of dollars donated to create the current library building, and specifically mentioned that Larry Collins told him not to take any building bids. “Larry just said, ‘I’ll take care of it,’ ” said Hinton. “So, I let him. He brought in his people and his equipment and paid for it all.”
Sumner County Commissioner Mark Harrison was next to speak and observed that despite the local fame of the library, it remains “an undiscovered jewel.” Harrison asserted that as county commissioner, he will always fight for the needs of the library, and closed by quoting Albert Einstein, who said, “The only thing you need to know in life is the location of the library.”
William Lamberth then shared his childhood memories of Barbara Russell, who, he said, “Not only poured reading into us but also gave us the love of reading.” He then read the state proclamation from the House and Senate and presented it to Portland Public Library Director Anita Lamberth.
The program closed with Michelle Harbin, President of the Friends of the Portland Library, a non-profit organization created in 1978 to provide library assistance, including summer reading programs, new technology, adult literacy, and American Sign Language training, to name a few. “Everything you see in the library other than the books on the shelves, the staff, their salaries, and the maintenance staff and materials, is provided by the Friends of the Library.”
The Friends of the Library has a yearly silent auction as a fundraiser, accepts donations, and is always looking for volunteers.
Harbin said, “This is more than a library, it’s a community center. People come here to get access to things they can’t get anywhere else. They can register to vote, send faxes, and access Wi-Fi. It is perhaps our most valuable community asset.”
Anita Lamberth then recognized individual staff members for their extraordinary efforts and closed the program by thanking the audience for attending Portland Public Library’s Diamond Anniversary Celebration.
