The City of Portland’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, but the stories surrounding the event began much earlier.
For instance, if you happened to be driving north toward Portland on Highway 109 on Nov. 16, you probably would have noticed four Portland city employees hard at work constructing a Christmas tableau, positioned alongside the highway, in front of the Dogwood Hills Golf Club.
Arriving in Portland for the ceremony, you might stroll past the pavilion on your way to the tree, where Portland’s Gateview Elementary Choral Director, Denise Wilson, was helping her 4th and 5th-grade vocalists don Santa and Elf costumes in preparation for their performance at the tree-lighting, a public warm-up for the official debut of “Elf,” which will be presented at Gateview on Dec. 12th and 13th at 5:30 p.m.
If you were still early for the 5 p.m. start, you could find yourself standing in line for free coffee or hot chocolate and cookies, provided by the Living Free Fellowship Church. “This is our second year to do this,” said Pastor Tim Medrano. “We enjoyed it so much that we came back. The people in Portland make it a pure pleasure.”
Peering into the window of Ms. Marla’s Academy of Dance, located right behind the stage on Main Street, you might see a great deal of scurrying, as staff, friends, and family raced to get the Christmas decorations in place before the tree was lit. “Somehow we missed the news that tonight was the tree lighting,” said Marla Clements, Studio Director. “We still had Halloween in the window, and that wouldn’t do at all. So we just decided to get busy and get all the Christmas decorating done tonight. We’ve got everybody helping, even my grandson, Shepherd!”
And while there was still a smidgen of daylight left, you might catch city worker Martin Weekly carefully checking a lighting connection on the formidable tree. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” said Weekly, “but only after the lights come on. Before then... well, it’s just a little stressful.”
Weekly had nothing to worry about.
At the appointed hour, Mayor Mike Callis opened the evening with a prayer of gratitude, and then Denise Wilson and her Gateview Elementary School’s festive chorus took the stage, performing a number from “Elf” and talking up the upcoming shows at the school.
Portland Police Department Chaplain, Pastor Bob Moon came to the microphone and read the Biblical Christmas story as told in the second chapter of Luke.
Front Porch Senior Living Director Angela Bell and her husband Tim then led a group of residents to the tree’s edge, and Mayor Callis directed the crowd in a raucous countdown from ten. A split-second after the crowd screamed “One!” the enormous tree — and the whole town — was transformed by glorious illumination.
The souls in attendance chatted warmly as they departed, posing around the tree for photos. Even Nash, the town’s beloved hero dog, got in on the action.
Oh, and if you happened to drive south on 109 after the tree ceremony, you would have discovered that the Christmas tableau being erected six days prior was now blazing with light, obediently waiting until Queen Tree was shining brightly before revealing its own radiance, welcoming all comers to Portland, and wishing all those departing, “God-speed.”
