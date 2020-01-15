A Portland man was charged with domestic assault after making multiple violent threats against his wife and members of her family.
On Jan. 2, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department charged Sean Martin Kronnick, 53, of 2645 Scotty Parker Road, Portland, with domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia afer his wife stated to police that she had left because he has been “the victim to his rage for a long time,” according to the police affidavit.
The woman stated that she has witnessed Kronnick punch holes in the walls of the house and belittling her by calling her names.
The woman stated that at a cookout last April that Kronnick grabbed her by the arms and violently shook here and then slapped her on the head as he let her go. The woman stated that she believes Kronnick is consumed with rage because of drug use.
She went on to say that Kronnick tells her regularly that if she leaves him, he would “skin her father alive and then kill him.” He then stated that she would go to the home of her brother, who is a retired police captain, and break his fingers, hands, wrists and arms and that he would make her watch.
According to the victim, Kronnick then told the woman that he would then violently kill her.
The officer who took a statement from the victim stated in his report that she had been crying and shaking.
The woman also stated that Kronnick slept with a sword under his bed and had threatened “to cut her up into little pieces if she leaves.” He also, according to the police report, told her that he “had the wood to build her coffin.”
Because of the threats, Kronnick was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000 and he is due in Sumner County General Sessions Court on Jan. 15 to answer to the charges.
