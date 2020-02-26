A Portland man is facing an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly brandished a handgun at another driver on Feb. 13.
Brandon Graves, 36, of 1652 Old Gallatin Road, Portland, was arrested in the matter after a man named Matthew Anderson reported to police about a road rage incident.
Anderson stated that he was driving on home on I-65 north when a man, later identified as Graves, cut him off in a silver Volkswagen. The driver then slowed down after cutting Anderson off and waved a silver revolver out the car window at him.
Anderson continued to follow Graves’ vehicle and was able to get the license plate number. He then called 911 and followed Graves, who got off Vietnam Veterans Blvd. at Green Lea Drive in Gallatin and continued on to St. Thomas Medical Pavilion. Anderson said that Graves then got out of his car in the parking lot and still had the gun and walked toward him before returning to his car and driving off.
Anderson gave police a description of the suspect, and police also ran the license tag, which gave his address as listed above. Officers then went to the house and saw the Volkswagen with the matching tag in the backyard.
When they made contact with Graves and, Graves admitted that he was on I-65 and that there was a road rage incident with another driver, who he said followed him.
The officer stated that he could see a silver revolver on the dash of the Volkswagen, and then proceeded to place Graves under arrest and transport him to the Sumner County Jail where he was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
Graves’ bond was set at $10,000, and he is scheduled to appear in Sumner County General Sessions Court on March 18 to face the charge.
