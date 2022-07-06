A Portland man is charged with attempted murder after another man was reported shot in the chest in Simpson County, Ky., on June 25.
Ronnie Morris, 54, is also charged with wanton endangerment. He was lodged in the Simpson County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
A news release says the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Hickory Flat Rapids Road and Rapids Road at about 4:55 p.m. after receiving a shots fired complaint.
The release says multiple callers said people in two vehicles had been in an altercation and shots had been fired.
The release says Simpson County Deputy Sheriff Wyatt Harper and Franklin Police Officer Travis Frank found Mitchell Rippy, 20, with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Life saving measures were taken and Rippy was flown to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where the release said he was listed in stable condition.
Morris was arrested after further investigation. The investigation continues.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Franklin Police, Sumner Count Sheriff’s Office, Simpson County EMS and Simpson County East District Constable Jeff Henderson.
