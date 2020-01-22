A Portland man was arrested recently after allegedly disturbing a 93-year-old woman in Macon County.
Michael Casey Fowler, 36, faces multiple charges following the incident, which took place on Jan. 10.
According to the arrest report, Fowler was at the door of a 93-year-old woman’s residence, beating on the door and yelling for her to let him in.
The woman was begging him to leave, repeatedly saying that she did not know Fowler.
When Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Aaron Shipley arrived, Fowler had been placed on the ground by neighbors. The neighbors confirmed what the woman said in regard to the incident.
The arrest report states that Fowler seemed very jittery and intoxicated, and he kept complaining of cotton mouth.
While speaking with Fowler while booking him into the Macon County Jail, he admitted to “smoking a bowl early in the morning.”
He also said that he heard the woman ask him to leave but said that he just wanted help.
Fowler was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
His bond was set at $2,500, and his court date is slated for March 12.
