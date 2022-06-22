A Portland man found guilty in March of murder in connection with the death of a Franklin, Ky., man received a 20-year sentence on the charge.
Jordan G. Alford, 27, was found guilty by a Simpson Circuit Court jury of the charge that stems from the bludgeoning death of Damian Cook on Aug. 7, 2018 at a residence on Brown Road in Franklin.
Cook was 19 at the time of his death.
The jury recommended the 20-year sentence. Sentencing was June 6 in Simpson Circuit Court.
Motions for a new trial and for judgement not withstanding the verdict were both denied.
Alford has the right to appeal.
No further reviews in the case are scheduled in Simpson Circuit Court .
Judge Mark A. Thurmond presided.
