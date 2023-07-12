PORNWS-07-12-23 PORTLAND MIDDLE

PORTLAND MIDDLE SCHOOL

Registration Nights at Portland West Middle School are July 25th from 4-7 p.m. — students entering 6th grade and July 27th from 4-7 p.m. — students entering 7th and 8th grade.

Every family must complete the Skyward online registration process and hard copy forms.

