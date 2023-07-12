Registration Nights at Portland West Middle School are July 25th from 4-7 p.m. — students entering 6th grade and July 27th from 4-7 p.m. — students entering 7th and 8th grade.
Every family must complete the Skyward online registration process and hard copy forms.
Hard copy forms will be available on the website and at the front doors of the school beginning July 19th. Online registration and hard copy forms should be completed prior to your visit.
All students must present two proofs of residence to register and receive a schedule.
New students and those entering 7th grade must also present an immunization record (a copy of a Tennessee Certificate of Immunization form from a medical office indicating that they have received the second varicella (chicken pox) vaccination and the TDAP booster.)
Parents and Guardians of Portland West Middle Students:
Please attend on the above stated evening to prepare your child for the 2023-2024 school year. Each student should be represented and accompanied by one parent or guardian.
Welcome to the West registration nights will allow parents and students to:
- Become familiar with the school.
- Receive the student’s class schedule and locker number and take yearbook pictures (please follow dress code).
- Turn in all “first of the year” information.
- Receive information about school insurance and fee waivers for free or reduced lunch.
- Purchase Portland West apparel from PTO.
