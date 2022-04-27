The Portland City Museum is on track for its reopening in concert with the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival’s biggest day on May 14.
The museum at the Moye-Green House opened in October but was closed during the winter months.
“We had about 150 people who came for the grand opening, and then we were open for the entire month of October,” said Elizabeth Martin-Villalobos, who is president of the Highland Rim Historical Society, a nonprofit organization that is responsible for the Portland museum. “Our guests just got to get a glimpse of what we had, and then we planned to reopen again in the spring. We knew we could be slow and hard to get people in, so we closed at the end of October and our intent was to open in April.”
She said there were a few setbacks that delayed the April opening date, so now, fittingly, the museum will reopen with a special section dedicated to Elmer Hinton, who was a longtime journalist for the Tennessean in Nashville. “And he was the founder of the Strawberry Festival,” Martin-Villalobos said.
“He really spearheaded the Strawberry Festival, and we are grateful for him.”
The timing of the reopening will allow for the museum to have an extra large crowd in town from which to draw. There was an estimated 30,000 people at the festival in 2021 on that Saturday.
“We’re hoping to get a lot of traffic that day,” Martin-Villalobos said.
The museum has displays from Portland industry that are historic in nature, she said, along with items from newer businesses “that are currently still in operation,” she said.
“In addition to that, our second room has education items from the different schools that have been in existence in Portland, starting back at Cold Springs School. We have Portland Seminary, Sumner County High School, Portland High School, some of the elementary schools that are in Portland as well.
“We have a medical history case. Our medical history is pretty significant in that it’s all related to The Seventh-Day Adventist Community that’s located in Portland. We have military history items we have items that belonged to Ellis Harper the Confederate guerilla that was from Portland.”
There will be a room that will be dedicated to some of Portland’s more well-known residents. Memorabilia and items vary, but there will be items on display featuring country music star Ronnie McDowell and National Basketball Association standout Corey Brewer.
The museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 14, but will revert to more modest hours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — after the festival.
“I’m excited about the future, what lay ahead for us as far as opening back up to the public,” Martin-Villalobos said.
