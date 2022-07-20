The city of Portland is positioning itself to take advantage of its strong financial condition to obtain more grant funding for its growing parks department.
Mayor Mike Callis said the city must have a comprehensive plan in place and a match for targeted state grants.
The state every two years off $500,000 park grants and must be matched by the community 50-50.
“So we have already secured some funding to set aside $1 million in hopes of getting another million dollars,” Callis said. “We’re going to be applying this fall for the first half million dollar grant and be prepared for the next two-year cycle and apply for the next half million dollar grant. We hope to turn $1 million into $2 million.”
The city has information collected from an online parks survey of its residents. That information is being studied and a public meeting designed to collect residents’ opinions on the results will be forthcoming soon.
Callis said splash pads — an outdoor play area with sprinklers, fountains, nozzles and other devices or structures that spray water — was high on the survey results, along with hiking trails.
Also, new lighting is planned at Meadowbrook Park is on the list of needs. Other items, Callis said, that are being considered for implementation at some point include a possible structure at Richland Park, a large “open steel structure” that would provide a new venue for events, possibly the farmers market, which is now held downtown near the gazebo.
“We’re just in the very conceptual stage, just looking at it. You could utilize that for many things,” Callis said of such a structure at the park.
The new sand volleyball courts at Meadowbrook Park are open, and will be hosting tournaments. Parks leader Jaime White is excited about the possibilities, he said, including bringing in groups from out of town who will shop and perhaps stay in Portland for such events.
The city also is looking into installing a heating and cooling system at Richland Gym. That, Callis said, would be a big addition and provide year-round possible uses for the gym.
Meanwhile, it is expected that a bid to remodel the Robert Coleman Community Center, which has a rich history of being the site of many occasions for many generations of city residents, will be ready to send out to contractors soon.
“The new look is going to be awesome,” Callis said. “We just reinvented what the inside will look like for a huge meeting space, that has served for a meeting place for so many people in this community. All the drawings and conceptual things look good. Our community needs it.”
Meanwhile at the Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course, the city, the parks department and its new course pro, Marty Bullington, are looking for price quotes to install a new irrigation system at the course.
