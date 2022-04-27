EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a People Shaping Portland series about Sumner Countians who impact and shape the community.
Ashley Anderson, along with community volunteers, now fills what once was her home with food — canned goods, meats, vegetables in every first-floor room — all for those who can’t afford to feed themselves and their families.
Anderson runs Portland Pay it Forward Food Pantry. It has grown since its inception in 2018 to now feeding up to 300 families in its bi-weekly food giveaway.
“This used to be my home,” she said on April 21 while preparing for a Friday food giveaway. “We had split it in half (for food storage). We got our nonprofit status about a week before Covid hit, and I had just had prayed about it and thought about it, and I can’t put all that money in a building during this time when everybody was struggling. We moved out in October because (the amount of food storage) was taking over everything.”
Anderson said many elderly Portland residents benefit from the food bank, which operates two vans for delivery, with a third upcoming.
“The elderly, a lot of elderly folks,” she said. “A lot of people who are on the cusp that they make too much, but yet but they don’t make enough. It’s medicine, food or gas for them.
“That is really my heart. I love each and every person who comes through here. It’s not about just giving a box of food. You’re a counselor, you’re a friend, you’re so much more to these people than just, ‘here, here’s food.’ You have to take a moment and love on them, because you’re meeting with them at such a vulnerable moment.”
The food bank has distribution to its clientele every other Friday. Stocking the pantries and refrigerators is not an easy task. Anderson said it’s a lot of work, “but I don’t spend a dime on food, just because I hustle really hard.”
Donations, sometimes from other food banks, and a new partnership with Second Harvest in Nashville, keeps the food bank able to keep many families fed. Second Harvest is a food vendor in Nashville, which offers free and discounted food to food banks. Another food bank in Portland, Hands of Hope, also utilizes Second Harvest.
The ease in which those who benefit from the food pantries in large part, Anderson said, is because there’s no paperwork, proof of income or red tape of any kind necessary.
“I don’t need to see your ID or anything,” she said. “If you’re here in this line, you’re in need and we’re going to give it to you.”
Inside the pantry, volunteer Natalie Fulk, while organizing food for distribution the next day, said patrons of the store begin lining up several hours before the 10 a.m. opening every other Friday.
“This is so rewarding,” she said. “You get to know your patrons. Some of them need prayer.”
Outside, Anderson chatted with Matt Taylor, the pastor of Portland Nazarene Church. They were discussing a partnership to offer Thanksgiving meals for the needy.
“You just have to love on them,” Anderson said, “and I’ve been in that situation before when we didn’t have anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.