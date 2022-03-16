Portland’s Planning Commission advanced a proposal to develop 135 acres on North Broadway as part of its March 8 meeting.
The request from property owner Andrew Robertson covers 11 parcels on North Broadway and would move the zoning from Rural Residential, RS-40 and IG industrial to PUD, if ultimately approved by the City Council.
The property owner has also requested that the city annex the property and provided a plan of services as part of the overall request.
“It’s going to be a residential project,” said Andrew Wiseman, who spoke on behalf of the developer. “The rezone will let us do more of a single-family build with roughly 286 units. The general idea would be to provide a mixed-use community.”
Wiseman said the developers envisioned some retail opportunities in the property as well, with roughly 2.2 units per acre.
“We should have access to a two-inch and six-inch gas main, a six-inch water main and a six-inch sewer main, “ City Planner Rodney Joyner noted of the property. “Staff recommends approval based on availability of utilities.”
Site plan approval was granted for a 638,400 square-foot building for Shoals Way Industrial, contingent on various staff concerns being addressed.
Preliminary plat approval for the controversial Sunflower subdivision on West Longview Drive was deferred at the request of the applicant, as were preliminary plats for a Vail Crest subdivision on State Highway 259 and a Richland Estates subdivision on North Russell Street.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.