Portland, along with the rest of Sumner County, is poised for growth in the coming years, and at the May 10 planning and zoning meeting, leaders heard from an agency assisting with a Portland Comprehensive Plan, and later in the meeting introduced its new city planner, Nate Heisler.
Jessica Hill, planning director of Community and Regional Planning for the Greater Nashville Regional Council, made a presentation to the commission about Portland’s Comprehensive Plan process.
“GNRC is helping the City of Portland develop their first comprehensive plan, which is in tandem with the Sumner County updating of their 2001 comprehensive plan, to maximize efficiency,” Hill said to open her presentation.
“GNRC is a federally designated development district, that was formed in 1965, by the Tennessee General Assembly, to serve a 13-county region, as the area agency on aging, the economic development district, and the transportation planning organization.”
There are 80 plus employees in this organization, which include social workers and counselors in the aging department, all the way up to the planning and research team, doing data analysis and research, as well as the community and economic development.
“The purpose of the comprehensive plan is initiative to engage residents and others in a conversation about future growth,” Hill said. “The plan will address land use, economic opportunity, housing, transportation systems, the environment, historic preservation and more. This plan will identify community goals and recommend strategies that can be implemented to achieve these goals. This plan will also guide land development decisions and infrastructure investments to support current and future growth and development that looks into that 20-plus years future state.”
By the year 2045, the GNRC foresees growth in population and increased congestion. In 2020, the city’s population was nearly 13,000, and by 2045, more than 16,800 people are expected to live in Portland.
The planning process will look at vision and expectations (listening), what-if scenarios (brainstorming), strategy, and planning (deciding).
The planning commission discussed the GNRC process and ended by saying they were all excited to be working together.
The City of Portland announced its new city planner, Heisler, who is an experienced manager with a demonstrated history of working in the transportation and technical support industries and is skilled in operations management, strategic planning, customer satisfaction, team building and training. He has a bachelor’s degree focused in organizational leadership from Western Kentucky University.
An add-on item, to the Old Business section on the agenda, was a request by Bruce Rainey, for final plot approval of the Alan McFadden Subdivision of three lots on South Russell Street, which was discussed concerning the plan being submitted as a major plot instead of a minor plot, and was denied on a precedent, that if the un-submitted wording change was allowed for this case, then future cases would also be able to use a hardship or loophole, and was discouraged from being approved as it stood, by the city attorney. The motion to deny his request failed. The motion to accept his request, with special conditions failed. The request will now be passed and approved through the deferral of a 60-day time limit.
In new business, a request by Andy Leath, representative of Preliminary Residential PUD for around 9 acres of land on Munday College Street, to develop about 95 townhomes was discussed and was voted to defer by the commission.
