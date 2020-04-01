The Portland Police Department has made several adjustments in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Jason Williams said the department has had to resort to doing more things over the phone when calls come in, but the department and its officers still respond just as quickly to any call that needs an officer’s presence.
“There’s always going to be some risks. But we’re just trying to mitigate that risk as much as we can. With some recent directives that are outside of our normal working parameters, we’ve really reduced the amount of things we respond to,” Williams said. “We’re fortunate to be taking over the phone anything that can be taken over the phone. My goal right now is to be visible and available for whatever comes next. That’s what we’re doing right now is to try to keep our guys visible and available.”
The types of things that are being handled by phone, according to Williams, includes incidents where there is no direct threat to any citizen.
“Pretty much any kind of delayed report, something that is not going on right now. A minor theft and things like that, civil issues that people call about and have questions about, in the past, we might have sent an officer out,” Williams said. “Now we’ll just call them on the phone. Pretty much anything that is not going on right then we will attempt to handle over the phone. We’re always reassessing as we go along. So if an officer gets on the phone and is talking to somebody and determines or if the supervisor determines that it is something the officer needs to appear on, we still do that. We’re just really changing our initial response to try and fit whatever the situation is.”
Williams said that in emergencies, however, that officers’ response time will still be just as quick as ever.
“It’s important for people to know that while we are changing our response to how we do things, that doesn’t change our response to anything that involves a danger to the public,” Williams said. “We’re still responding to that stuff, and our response time is still just as good as it always was. Some people might get the idea that this would be a good time to try something, but that’s not true. Our response to that type of stuff has not changed at all.”
Williams said he and the department have maintained good communications with EMS, Emergency Management, other law enforcement agencies and city officials during these uncertain times.
“There’s a good line of communication between the mayor and all the department heads and also with the county authorities — Ken Weidner (with emergency management), the county EMS and the county executive’s office. We have a good line of communication established so that everyone is on the same page. Usually we all have a conference call at least once a day to keep everybody up to date about what is going on,” Williams said.
Williams said that with so many people staying inside that the number of calls have probably decreased overall in recent days.
“There’s definitely less traffic, if you drive around you can see that. The call volume has been reduced too, and whether that’s a result of less people being out and about or just not calling and reporting things that they normally would, I don’t know. There’s no way to know that. But there is definitely a somewhat reduced presence in most areas of the city,” he said. “I haven’t really had a chance to look and compare it, because we’re so early into this, but it does seem like our call volume is a little less. Maybe it’s not less, but we’re just looking at it differently as far as handling a lot of stuff over the phone.”
The other aspect of maintaining officers on patrol is to ensure that they do not get sick themselves as they continue to serve the public.
“We are being very disciplined about anybody that appears to be symptomatic at all. We’re making sure they don’t come to work and stay away. We’re checking temperatures of every officer when they come in and if you’re at a specific threshold, you’re sent for medical guidance,” Williams said. “That’s just some of the things we’re doing to try to keep people safe here. So far, we’ve been lucky. I’d like to think we’re being proactive to try to keep separated from people and staying separated from each other as much as possible.”
To that end, a couple of local businesses have donated masks and gloves to the police department and fire department.
“Unipres donated several cases of latex gloves and we split those up between us and the fire department. And a company called International Hanger, which is over on Vaughn Parkway, had masks that they donated to us,” Williams said. “They’re really just a dust mask, so they’re not really approved, but obviously they’re better than nothing. We’re very appreciative of them thinking of us and dipping into their inventory and donating to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.