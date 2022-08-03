A Portland restaurant a few weeks ago alerted the Portland Police Department that a camera was discovered in one of the establishment’s bathrooms.
After the investigation didn’t result in anyone coming back for the camera, police decided to go public with photos found on the camera, presumably of the person who installed it.
“One of the employees found it,” PPD Chief Jason Williams said. “It was in a bathroom. It was like a family type bathroom, like a unisex.”
No photos of anyone other than the person of interest in the investigation were found on the camera, which Williams said meant that the camera wasn’t in place long.
“We’re trying to figure out how to identify him so we can have a conversation with him,” Williams said. “What this shows is that if you’ve got a public restroom, you really need to go in and check them periodically.”
Williams said it doesn’t appear the camera had any remote capabilities. Multiple media outlets have been provided with the photos.
“We were kind of hoping he’d come back. The picture is out there. There’s a ton of people that have seen it. We’ve received a lot of tips already thinking they know who it is. We look for a name that surfaces multiple times. One person might not be much of an indication. If a name comes up a couple of times, then you take a look at it.”
This kind of technology, “just like everything, there are great uses for them, but negative uses too. If there are negatives, someone will take advantage of them.”
The investigation is ongoing.
