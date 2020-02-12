The Portland Police Department is doing well in its efforts to fight the opioid crisis, and to save lives associated with overdoses from both prescription and street drugs.
Interim Police Chief Jason Williams recognized a number of police officers at the Feb. 3 meeting of the Portland City Council due to their quick reaction and response in saving overdose victims by using Narcan.
“I can tell you that in 2019 we had 30 overdose cases, and there were 15 times that Narcan was used between us and EMS. I think maybe 10 of then was our officers using Narcan. We used Narcan 10 times successfully and another five times, EMS used Narcan. I am pleased to report that we had zero deaths in the cases where Narcan was used.”
There were six other instances, according to Williams, where Narcan was not able to be used or used in time and the subject died as a result of the overdose.
“There were six separate cases where we didn’t use Narcan and the person didn’t make it. In those case where the person had been deceased before we could use it,” Williams said.
Williams also added that there have already been two cases where Narcan has had to be used by officers in overdose situations in 2020.
All Portland Police Department officers are now equipped with Narcan as a part of their job.
“All of our officers now carry it with them and it stays on their person usually. Our Narcan is supplied to us by the Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition,” Williams said.
