The Richland Park Swimming Pool was slated to open Memorial Day, and the Parks Department has already received a lot of questions from the public about rentals for pool parties, swim lessons and water aerobics.
The schedule for the popular water aerobics has not been determined, but will be soon, according to Tammy Groves of the Parks Department.
“We are going to have swim lessons, those dates just have to be set up,” she said.
The pool is unique in several ways — it has a high dive and a vinyl liner.
“We have a high dive. We were grandfathered in because our pool was so old,” Groves said. “That drives a lot of people here, and we do rent out the pool in the evenings for pool parties. We could already be booked for the whole summer as many people that have called.”
Pool rental is $160 for Portland residents for two hours, which includes two lifeguards. Renters can bring in their own food. The cost is $180 for non-Portland residents.
“It’s a great deal compared to what other people charge,” Groves said. “It serves our purpose. It serves Portland.”
The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Getting the pool ready each year takes a lot of work. This year, the pump needed work, and that has been done.
Maintenance is lessened because the pool is constructed with a vinyl liner attached atop concrete, which is easier and safer to clean. Concrete surfaces required muriatic acid as a cleaner, and that chemical creates dangerous fumes.
“Our pool, was the first vinyl liner put in Tennessee. We had found a company in Indiana that was doing that,” Groves said. “We’ve already replaced (the vinyl liner) once. They last about 10 years, put another one on it about 10 years ago. We had to get special permission from the state to put it in there.”
The current liner is holding up, but “it’ll last so many years and we’ll have to replace it,” she said.
