The Portland Quarterback Club is planning to honor some of its long-time members and contributors, and this year’s inaugural honoree at the April 4 dinner and auction fundraiser will be Portland Leader sportswriter Curtis Marlin.
Marlin, who has been covering Panthers sports — and football in particular — since 1981, was elected to the Portland Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and continues on the beat covering Portland sports of all sorts on a regular basis.
“We know he’s been part of the Quarterback Club for many years, and then as far as taking all the pictures and writing stories too,” said Portland Quarterback Club President Tom Latimer.
“He was a big part of the quarterback club helping us both in the past and the present. We wanted to start something to try and honor the men and women who have been a big part of the quarterback club. And we want to honor Curtis because he has been a part of Portland football for so many years. He was there on the sidelines when I played back in the ‘90s, doing stats. Curtis was always there and he’s always been a big part of Portland football.”
Latimer also pointed out that Marlin has not only been a big presence in football, but other sports in Portland as well.
“We say football, but he’s a part of anything that happens in Portland as far as any type of sport. He’s taking picture, writing stories and things like that,” Latimer said. “I’ve seen him recently, even with my kids in volleyball. Curtis is always there. It’s not just in Portland. It doesn’t matter where it is. You see him at away games. He has a job to do but he’s also a supporter of Portland programs.”
Marlin said he is humbled that the quarterback club has chosen to honor him.
“I am very humbled and feel unworthy of this honor. I have been blessed to cover Portland athletics, including football,” Marlin said. “I went to my first football game when I was 8 and have loved it ever since. I appreciated the quarterback club recognizing me.”
The dinner and auction is scheduled for April 4 at First Baptist Church in Portland at 6 p.m. The time and date, however, could change, however, depending upon the coronavirus situation and if it is still affecting daily lives by that time.
