The Portland East Middle School robotics team of Isaiah Greer and Jackson Lassiter on May 8-10 finished in the top 10 in the world in alliance competition at the Vex Robotics World Competition in Dallas.
“We were very pleased with our performance,” coach Dale Sadler said. “We had a great robot, one of the best of the state, no doubt, but really one of the best in the world.”
Teams from around the world, including London, Australia and Colombia qualified for the event. Portland East paired with Colombia in the alliance competition.
“There’s at least 3,200 teams in the world, probably more,” Sadler said. “Out of that, 790 were at the worlds, and we finished in the top 10 basically in our division.
“We’re definitely among the top teams in the world, I think that can be easily said.”
The team built a competition board that involves the team’s robot, remotely driven by a student, picking up balls and ejecting them from the robot into different scoring areas on the board. At the end of the time frame, a student must maneuver the robot to pull itself up on an overhanging pole, called the high hang.
During the timed event, the players must switch out, with the second taking the remote control of the robot.
In alliance competition, the teamwork with Colombia went well, Sadler said. “Most of them knew English, so there wasn’t much of a language barrier.”
Next season, the goal is to win it all, Sadler said.
“We’re going to build a robot that hopefully has a shot at winning everything,” he said. “We’re very proud of them.”
