Portland is home to a new non-profit organization called The ARM Foundation, with ARM standing for art, rest, and movement. Located at 199 McDougal Lane in Portland, its mission is to provide grief support.
Conceived by Gaylea McDougal and her husband, Scott, the foundation is an outgrowth of a family tragedy — the death of their 25-year-old son, who suffered a watershed stroke in January of 2021.
“My son’s name is Austin Reese McDougal. You may notice his initials are A.R.M.,” said Gaylea McDougal in a recent conversation over coffee. “During that first year after his death, my husband and I discovered that art helps alleviate grief, that rest is crucial for healing, and that when you move — even a little bit every day — it somehow eases the physical pain of grief.”
The McDougals are healthcare professionals. Scott is a licensed mental health therapist and Gaylea is a licensed, certified midwife. They work together at Roots Collaborative Care in Goodlettsville, founded by Gaylea, who has been serving the middle Tennessee community for over two decades.
The McDougals were at work on January 5th, 2021, when they were informed that their son, Austin, had driven himself to the hospital in Chattanooga, where he lived, for a persistent headache. “We left work immediately and drove to Chattanooga,” Gaylea recalled. “When we got there, we were stunned to find out that Austin had been diagnosed with a massive watershed stroke.”
The McDougals took out an Airbnb for a month and prepared to settle in and help their son. It was the height of the pandemic, but both McDougals had received early vaccinations for Covid because they were healthcare workers, per Gaylea. “We were able to make our case to visit Austin because we had the same protection that the hospital doctors had.”
A craniectomy, an operation to reduce the swelling of the brain, was performed on Jan. 7th, and on Jan. 9th, Gaylea spent the day with Austin, feeding him chocolate pudding. “The stroke was on his left side, and he could say a few words,” she said. “The prognosis was good. We thought we’d be helping him rehabilitate.”
But on the night of the 9th, the family was notified that the swelling had returned and there was nothing more they could do. He was placed on a ventilator. On Jan. 14, 2021, at 10:10 p.m., with both parents by his side, Austin transitioned out of this world into a new one. In addition to his parents, Austin left behind two brothers, Bailey, 25, and Casey, 16, as well as a large extended family and many friends.
Austin was an artist. Having attended college in Chattanooga, it had become his home, where he ran trails and made friends. But mostly, Chattanooga is where he did his art.
“We inherited more than a hundred works of Austin’s art,” said Gaylea. “He was a visionary artist. We will be showing it in the ARM art gallery very soon. But people can view his work by searching @AustinMcDougalArt or by visiting his website at AustinMcDougal.com.”
The inspiration for ARM grew gradually as the McDougals began to experience the benefits of movement, the solace of art, and the sense of connection experienced through rest and meditation.
Still, they yearned for a community. Being healthcare professionals, the McDougals discovered peer-reviewed research on grief that confirmed their discoveries. “We wanted to share our experience and help people who were feeling the same things we did,” said Gaylea. “As we searched for a community that resonated with us, we just didn’t find it. There seemed to be a need for a safe space, with no agendas.”
On Jan. 14, 2023, the second anniversary of Austin’s death, ARM was launched. “We spent the months ahead of that choosing a board of directors and applying for the 501©3 status,” Gaylea shared. “And now, six months later, we have completed two of the three events we planned for the first year.”
Each event has a focus on one of the ARM pillars. The first event was a 5K race, held on Earth Day at Triple Creek Park in Gallatin. “We were thrilled that about 75 people signed up,” shared Gaylea. “A successful start.”
Next was a concert held on Friday, June 24th, entitled ‘Sounds of Summer.’ ”The Gallatin Arts Council and ARM were co-sponsors. It was held at Hopecote Farm outside of Springfield, owned by Amy Green, a colleague of my husband’s. She bought the farm to host retreats, and offered it to us for free. It was perfect.”
The concert featured seven Middle Tennessee artists. “We had folk singers, a Celtic singer who played the harp, a percussionist, an alternative band, a southern rock band—there was something for everybody,” Gaylea said. “It was a magical night.”
ARM is currently planning its third fundraiser. “We’re thinking of calling it “Rest Fest,” Gayla explained. “It will be a festival related to mindfulness. I have my eye on Bledsoe Park, maybe in September or early October, before it gets too cold.”
Gaylea is no stranger to tragedy. “I am intimately acquainted with grief,” she said, “and not just because of Austin. My father was Steve Sanders, the Oak Ridge Boys singer who committed suicide in 1998, when he was 45. Of course, I thought that would be the one big tragedy of my life. Now I know so much more. As a midwife, I know that life and death and joy and grief are entwined. But people who are experiencing grief need a lot more care than they’ve been given, and that’s what we want to do with ARM.”
Information on ARM activities can be found on the website at The ARM Foundation or by following The Arm Foundation on Facebook.
“Our family is living proof that the three pillars — art, rest, and movement — can bring healing,” Gaylea said. “We’re committed to providing a safe environment for anyone going through grief. Of course, all donations are tax-deductible, and deeply appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.