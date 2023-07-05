Portland is home to a new non-profit organization called The ARM Foundation, with ARM standing for art, rest, and movement. Located at 199 McDougal Lane in Portland, its mission is to provide grief support.

Conceived by Gaylea McDougal and her husband, Scott, the foundation is an outgrowth of a family tragedy — the death of their 25-year-old son, who suffered a watershed stroke in January of 2021.

